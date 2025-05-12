New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All secrets in Hebeth - Doom: The Dark Ages

Where to find all the secrets in the second level, Hebeth, in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
id Software
1

The second level of Doom: The Dark Ages, Hebeth, has nine secrets for players to find. Three of these belong to a codex, toy, and weapon skin, with the other six being gold and Life Sigils.

Secret 1


Source: Shacknews

Secret area found after collecting the saw shield and heading inside. Look for the door on the left you can shield bash open. This leads to the Life Sigil.

Secret 2


Source: Shacknews
Climb the crates on the left-side of the image to reach the vent.
Source: Shacknews

The next secret is a toy, which you can see on the map in the room after the Life Sigil. Don’t go through the door to where you can see the sky, instead go toward the boxes that lead to a vent. Drop down to reach the toy.

Codex


Source: Shacknews

Source: Shacknews

Though not technically a secret, the Codex is found over some boxes among a few soldiers.

Secret 3


Source: Shacknews

The third secret is another area one with a few bits of gold. After the shrine, continue through the corridors. You’ll find it through a shield bash door.

Secret 4


Source: Shacknews
Go left of the hologram to find this secret.
Source: Shacknews

After getting the Accelerator rifle, destroy the vent left of the helmet hologram. This leads to another Life Sigil.

Secret 5


Source: Shacknews

This secret area is found by climbing a wall beside a barrier. It’s easiest to get when you double-back after getting the Accelerator. The objective should be “Locate the source of the demonic corruption.”

Secret 6


Source: Shacknews

Source: Shacknews

As you exit into the outdoor area, you’ll spot a door covered in flames. Shut off the fire by activating the valve wheel on the right-hand side of the door that leads to the area. There is a hole in the wall so you can see the fire turn off.

Secret 7

After going outside and seeing the giants fight, go through the wall that’s been broken and clear the enemies. There will be some gold to collect in a little alcove.

Secret 8


Source: Shacknews

Beside the Sentinel Shrine is a hole in the wall. Follow it to reach a chest filled with gold.

Secret 9


Source: Shacknews

After the Sentinel Shrine, look for the open vent on top of a few boxes, left of the door to the exit.

With all the secrets in Hebeth found, you’ll be on to the third mission, though that one doesn’t have any secrets to find. The next batch of secrets is in Sentinel Barracks. Check out our Doom: The Dark Ages topic for more help.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola