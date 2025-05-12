All secrets in Hebeth - Doom: The Dark Ages Where to find all the secrets in the second level, Hebeth, in Doom: The Dark Ages.

The second level of Doom: The Dark Ages, Hebeth, has nine secrets for players to find. Three of these belong to a codex, toy, and weapon skin, with the other six being gold and Life Sigils.

Secret 1



Secret area found after collecting the saw shield and heading inside. Look for the door on the left you can shield bash open. This leads to the Life Sigil.

Secret 2



Climb the crates on the left-side of the image to reach the vent.

The next secret is a toy, which you can see on the map in the room after the Life Sigil. Don’t go through the door to where you can see the sky, instead go toward the boxes that lead to a vent. Drop down to reach the toy.

Codex



Though not technically a secret, the Codex is found over some boxes among a few soldiers.

Secret 3



The third secret is another area one with a few bits of gold. After the shrine, continue through the corridors. You’ll find it through a shield bash door.

Secret 4



Go left of the hologram to find this secret.

After getting the Accelerator rifle, destroy the vent left of the helmet hologram. This leads to another Life Sigil.

Secret 5



This secret area is found by climbing a wall beside a barrier. It’s easiest to get when you double-back after getting the Accelerator. The objective should be “Locate the source of the demonic corruption.”

Secret 6



As you exit into the outdoor area, you’ll spot a door covered in flames. Shut off the fire by activating the valve wheel on the right-hand side of the door that leads to the area. There is a hole in the wall so you can see the fire turn off.

Secret 7

After going outside and seeing the giants fight, go through the wall that’s been broken and clear the enemies. There will be some gold to collect in a little alcove.

Secret 8



Beside the Sentinel Shrine is a hole in the wall. Follow it to reach a chest filled with gold.

Secret 9



After the Sentinel Shrine, look for the open vent on top of a few boxes, left of the door to the exit.

With all the secrets in Hebeth found, you’ll be on to the third mission, though that one doesn’t have any secrets to find. The next batch of secrets is in Sentinel Barracks. Check out our Doom: The Dark Ages topic for more help.