All secrets in Village of Khalim - Doom: The Dark Ages Where to find all six secrets in the first mission, Village of Khalim, in Doom: The Dark Ages.

The first level of Doom: The Dark Ages, Village of Khalim, has six secrets to find. There are two codex entries, two toys, one weapon skin, and one Life Sigil. These are pretty easy to find and only require a little bit of backtracking.

Village of Khalim secrets

Secret 1



Source: Shacknews



After you get the blue key, backtrack a little to find a toy behind a locked door.

Secret 2



Source: Shacknews



This codex page is on the cliff behind the hell portal. Climb the wall on the right-hand side to find the page.

Secret 3



Source: Shacknews



This toy is by the purple key. After you collect the Shredder, look over the edge of the cliff toward the ocean to spot a path that leads down to this toy.

Secret 4



Source: Shacknews



This weapon skin is found by the purple key. From the area below the key, look over the edge to spot a doorway into a lower room. You will be ambushed by demons, shoot the explosive barrels to dispose of them easily.

Secret 5



Source: Shacknews

This Life Sigil is locked behind the purple door, right before the tunnel that leads down to the Defend the Beach objective. You must collect the purple key from the cliff to get it.

Secret 6



Source: Shacknews



After defending the first section of the beach and lowering the yellow barrier, don’t follow the objective down to the exit door, instead look to the right and climb up the wall. The codex page is surrounded by some humans.

Those are all of the secrets for the first mission, Village of Khalim. There are more secrets to go, so stop by our Doom: The Dark Ages page to find them.