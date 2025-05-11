EVO Japan 2025 results - Winners, Top 8 & VODs
Check out the fighters that took the wins at EVO Japan 2025 and the VODs of their victories.
EVO Japan 2025 kicked off this weekend with more than 8,000 players having signed up to compete. The match-ups were intense and the fights came down to the wire, but in the end, only the top eight players in each game got to walk away with their heads held high. Check out the winners of EVO Japan 2025, the results for each game, and the VODs of the victories.
EVO Japan 2025 results
Street Fighter 6
- 1st: _MenaRD__
- 2nd: ryukichi1214
- 3rd: kobayan_new
- 4th: momochi212
- 5th: akiradayooooo
- 6th: leshar15
- 7th: higuchi010914
- 8th: sf5nl
Tekken 8
- 1st: holyknee
- 2nd: Mulgold_tekken
- 3rd: Tekken_mangja
- 4th: pinya219
- 5th: tekkenUlsan
- 6th: WaMEOIL1
- 7th: rangchu123
- 8th: Shadow20z
Guilty Gear -Strive-
- 1st: Daru_ino
- 2nd: reddittoXD
- 3rd: summit812
- 4th: Blueish_Tiger
- 5th: makotyurarin
- 5th: pokachansan
- 7th: TSM_Leffen
- 7th: sanakan
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- 1st: Usagiumbrella
- 2nd: Thukikage_
- 3rd: zawapush
- 4th: arumagedon245
- 5th: judge_deba
- 5th: A1R0ke78706
- 7th: tororo0316
- 7th: kosame1347
The King of Fighters XV
- 1st: ET1120
- 2nd: andytheworld320
- 3rd: kmg5661
- 4th: arubionhat
- 5th: kurutto_konnano
- 5th: scandaldaisukid
- 7th: score33333
- 7th: madamuda2th
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Those are your winners for EVO Japan 2025. Be sure to follow our EVO Japan 2025 topic for the latest news and announcements from this event.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, EVO Japan 2025 results - Winners, Top 8 & VODs