EVO Japan 2025 results - Winners, Top 8 & VODs Check out the fighters that took the wins at EVO Japan 2025 and the VODs of their victories.

EVO Japan 2025 kicked off this weekend with more than 8,000 players having signed up to compete. The match-ups were intense and the fights came down to the wire, but in the end, only the top eight players in each game got to walk away with their heads held high. Check out the winners of EVO Japan 2025, the results for each game, and the VODs of the victories.

EVO Japan 2025 results

Street Fighter 6

1 st : _MenaRD__

: _MenaRD__ 2 nd : ryukichi1214

: ryukichi1214 3 rd : kobayan_new

: kobayan_new 4 th : momochi212

: momochi212 5 th : akiradayooooo

: akiradayooooo 6 th : leshar15

: leshar15 7 th : higuchi010914

: higuchi010914 8th: sf5nl

Tekken 8

1 st : holyknee

: holyknee 2 nd : Mulgold_tekken

: Mulgold_tekken 3 rd : Tekken_mangja

: Tekken_mangja 4 th : pinya219

: pinya219 5 th : tekkenUlsan

: tekkenUlsan 6 th : WaMEOIL1

: WaMEOIL1 7 th : rangchu123

: rangchu123 8th: Shadow20z

Guilty Gear -Strive-

1 st : Daru_ino

: Daru_ino 2 nd : reddittoXD

: reddittoXD 3 rd : summit812

: summit812 4 th : Blueish_Tiger

: Blueish_Tiger 5 th : makotyurarin

: makotyurarin 5 th : pokachansan

: pokachansan 7 th : TSM_Leffen

: TSM_Leffen 7th: sanakan

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

1 st : Usagiumbrella

: Usagiumbrella 2 nd : Thukikage_

: Thukikage_ 3 rd : zawapush

: zawapush 4 th : arumagedon245

: arumagedon245 5 th : judge_deba

: judge_deba 5 th : A1R0ke78706

: A1R0ke78706 7 th : tororo0316

: tororo0316 7th: kosame1347

The King of Fighters XV

1 st : ET1120

: ET1120 2 nd : andytheworld320

: andytheworld320 3 rd : kmg5661

: kmg5661 4 th : arubionhat

: arubionhat 5 th : kurutto_konnano

: kurutto_konnano 5 th : scandaldaisukid

: scandaldaisukid 7 th : score33333

: score33333 7th: madamuda2th

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Those are your winners for EVO Japan 2025. Be sure to follow our EVO Japan 2025 topic for the latest news and announcements from this event.