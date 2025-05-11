New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

EVO Japan 2025 results - Winners, Top 8 & VODs

Check out the fighters that took the wins at EVO Japan 2025 and the VODs of their victories.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
EVO
1

EVO Japan 2025 kicked off this weekend with more than 8,000 players having signed up to compete. The match-ups were intense and the fights came down to the wire, but in the end, only the top eight players in each game got to walk away with their heads held high. Check out the winners of EVO Japan 2025, the results for each game, and the VODs of the victories.

EVO Japan 2025 results

Street Fighter 6

  • 1st: _MenaRD__
  • 2nd: ryukichi1214
  • 3rd: kobayan_new
  • 4th: momochi212
  • 5th: akiradayooooo
  • 6th: leshar15
  • 7th: higuchi010914
  • 8th: sf5nl

Tekken 8

  • 1st: holyknee
  • 2nd: Mulgold_tekken
  • 3rd: Tekken_mangja
  • 4th: pinya219
  • 5th: tekkenUlsan
  • 6th: WaMEOIL1
  • 7th: rangchu123
  • 8th: Shadow20z

Guilty Gear -Strive-

  • 1st: Daru_ino
  • 2nd: reddittoXD
  • 3rd: summit812
  • 4th: Blueish_Tiger
  • 5th: makotyurarin
  • 5th: pokachansan
  • 7th: TSM_Leffen
  • 7th: sanakan

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

  • 1st: Usagiumbrella
  • 2nd: Thukikage_
  • 3rd: zawapush
  • 4th: arumagedon245
  • 5th: judge_deba
  • 5th: A1R0ke78706
  • 7th: tororo0316
  • 7th: kosame1347

The King of Fighters XV

  • 1st: ET1120
  • 2nd: andytheworld320
  • 3rd: kmg5661
  • 4th: arubionhat
  • 5th: kurutto_konnano
  • 5th: scandaldaisukid
  • 7th: score33333
  • 7th: madamuda2th

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Those are your winners for EVO Japan 2025. Be sure to follow our EVO Japan 2025 topic for the latest news and announcements from this event.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola