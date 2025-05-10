Everything we know about the 61st Warframe, Oraxia Elise fans, it's your time to shine.

After sixty-one Warframes, it is finally happening. Warframe is introducing Oraxia, a spider-themed Warframe. The community has been asking for this type of Warframe for a while, partially because spider powers are cool, and partially to see how the Digital Extremes design team would go about bringing such a Warframe into existence. From what we have seen so far, arachnophobic players won't have too much to worry about.

Oraxia, The Spider Frame

Source: Digital Extremes

Oraxia will arrive in the game with the Isleweaver update, an upcoming addition to the game that will take us back to Duviri. If you have been wondering where Major Rusalka, the big baddie from our first few hours in Warframe: 1999 has gone, it's the strange floating islands of Duviri.

“Delivering on longtime community requests is one of my absolute favorite parts of working on this game,” said Warframe Creative Director Rebecca Ford. “Players have been shouting from the mountaintops for us to create a ‘Spiderframe’ for years, and Oraxia’s officially here! The ways in which we've tied her into the overall story demonstrates our love towards expanding the weird world of Warframe. Isleweaver welcomes players back to Duviri while continuing the adventure hot off the heels of Warframe: 1999's narrative cliffhangers around our villainous Major Rusalka."

Abilities will include seeking out weakened prey to siphon them for health and energy, ensnaring enemies in webs, summoning spiderlings, and climbing along walls only like a spider can, offering a fresh form of mobility in Warframe. We'll have more in-depth details on her abilities as soon as they are available.

Oraxia will be tied to an event that will be launching with the Isleweaver update, and you shall earn all her parts through a bossfight. You can expect Isleweaver, Oraxia, and the event to arrive sometime in June.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.