What is the release date of Yareli Prime - Warframe Take to the waters on a gilded board with the next Prime Warframe.

There is a new golden Warframe on the way, as Yareli finally gets the Prime treatment. Originally released back in 2021, that's a four-year wait for the Prime version. You can expect the usual bump to some stats, although we are unsure exactly which ones yet, and potentially some different mod polarities, just like other Primes.

What is the Yareli Prime release date in Warframe?

Source: Digital Extremes

Yareli Prime will arrive on May 21 and will be available to be farmed from Relics or as part of Prime Access for those who would prefer to pay. As always, there will be a range of price points available, depending on exactly what you wish to pick up.

You can also look forward to the Daikyu Prime bow and Kompressa Prime pistol, which are both very interesting weapons, so I can't wait to see the stats for the Prime versions. I also just happen to have an insane Daikyu Riven ready to go. The Yareli Prime design is very sleek and a massive upgrade from the original. There are shades of the Wisp and Protea Prime looks in there, so fans of those who may not be into Yareli's kit may want to take a second look.

Yareli Abilities

A brief reminder for folks who may not be aware of her kit:



Passive - Whenever she moves for 1.5 seconds, she gains an increased Critical Chance on her secondary weapon.

Sea Snares - Form three water globules that seek out enemies and expand on contact, simultaneously damaging and immobilizing their victims.

Merulina - Summon Merulina, a rideable creature of the waves and the inspiration for K-Driving. Merulina protects Yareli by absorbing a large portion of incoming damage.

Aquablades - Tear through foes with a trio of orbiting aquatic blades.

Riptide - Drag enemies into a crushing maelstrom and then blow them away in a watery burst. Each enemy trapped in the vortex increases the burst's Damage.

