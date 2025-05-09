New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - May 9, 2025

We're taking you into the weekend with some stories you might have missed while watching Shaq and Chuck go at it.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews. It's East Coast Ozzie this week, as I'm coming to you from Boston for PAX East. Let's close this week out with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Your weekly reminder to check out ShackMaps, our growing collection of video game maps to help enhance your gameplay experience!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week and there's quite a bit of it on this PAX East Friday.

One of the wildest announcements came early this morning overseas from EVO Japan, as Overwatch 2 is getting a crossover with Street Fighter 6.

The latest community test for Wildgate is now open. If you want to know what this game is, check out our Wildgate preview.

The large-scale beta for Dune: Awakening is now underway.

And if you missed it, watch the full Gearbox stream from PAX East.

Oh, and the World of Warcraft panel too, while you're at it.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

The Pigeon Develops Adult Anxiety

Author Mo Willems has sold millions of books and won many awards, but the accolade that means most is when a parent says their child read aloud for the first time from one of his books.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) May 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Finally, a book that you can buy your high school graduate other than "Oh, The Places You Will Go."

Just when I thought I was out...

I downloaded Balatro on my phone

[image or embed]

— AndresPlays🎮 (@andresplays.bsky.social) May 9, 2025 at 3:21 PM

You can also get it back on your PS5 too. It's free for PS Plus users.

Nothing but the Hotfix

GDQ recently celebrated AAPI Heritage Month. Let's check out this Quake 64 run.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)
**BUT ALSO**
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

What is this, a crossover segment?

It is! That's because WWE World Champion John Cena showed up on Inside the NBA. Before long, Shaq and Chuck couldn't see him, because they were busy getting into a grappling contest of their own.

Tonight in video game music

Let's go acapella with Smooth McGroove.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola