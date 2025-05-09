Evening Reading - May 9, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. It's East Coast Ozzie this week, as I'm coming to you from Boston for PAX East. Let's close this week out with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week and there's quite a bit of it on this PAX East Friday.

One of the wildest announcements came early this morning overseas from EVO Japan, as Overwatch 2 is getting a crossover with Street Fighter 6.

🚨 ✨ WILDGATE OPEN ✨🚨



Our #Wildgate playtest is NOW LIVE on Steam, PS5, and Xbox!



Be sure to join our official Discord server for all the latest Community Preview updates, news, crews, support, shenanigans, and more.



🎉 https://t.co/3UQyegcfcp pic.twitter.com/ktPpbaCWCF — Wildgate (@playwildgate) May 9, 2025

The latest community test for Wildgate is now open. If you want to know what this game is, check out our Wildgate preview.

The Beta Weekend for #DuneAwakening has begun!



This Beta has no NDA. Share any info you want with friends, or even stream the game for all to see.



If you'd like a chance at a Beta Weekend key, request access on Steam and watch our Global LAN Party tomorrow!



Read our FAQ to… pic.twitter.com/Dw7RZDVGak — Dune: Awakening (@DuneAwakening) May 9, 2025

The large-scale beta for Dune: Awakening is now underway.

And if you missed it, watch the full Gearbox stream from PAX East.

Oh, and the World of Warcraft panel too, while you're at it.

The Pigeon Develops Adult Anxiety

Author Mo Willems has sold millions of books and won many awards, but the accolade that means most is when a parent says their child read aloud for the first time from one of his books.



[image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) May 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Finally, a book that you can buy your high school graduate other than "Oh, The Places You Will Go."

You can also get it back on your PS5 too. It's free for PS Plus users.

GDQ recently celebrated AAPI Heritage Month. Let's check out this Quake 64 run.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

It is! That's because WWE World Champion John Cena showed up on Inside the NBA. Before long, Shaq and Chuck couldn't see him, because they were busy getting into a grappling contest of their own.

Let's go acapella with Smooth McGroove.

