Deltarune will feature cross-buy between Switch & Switch 2 Players that buy Deltarune on PlayStation will also get PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Toby Fox has announced some pretty good news for Switch and PlayStation players that aren’t sure if they should be jumping in on Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 on earlier consoles or waiting for their upgraded versions. At least in the case of Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and PlayStation 4 and 5, it won’t matter. If you buy one, you’ll get the other console version of these games for free.

This policy was announced over in the latest newsletter on the Deltarune website regarding the launches of Chapter 3, 4, and the complete version of the game that has all of them. If players buy the full game on the original Nintendo Switch, then the Switch 2 version will also be available to them when they switch consoles. Likewise, whether you buy Deltarune for PS4 or PS5, you’ll be able to access both once you have it, depending on your console.

Chapters 3 and 4 of Deltarune and its complete version that has all four chapters are set to launch on June 5, 2025. This is the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2, and for good reason since Deltarune will be there on Day One alongside a number of other games. It’s been quite a few years since Toby Fox began it as the spiritual successor to his hit original title Undertale, but now the story’s next major continuation is right around the corner.

With Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 coming on June 5, you won’t have to stress about which console you have in most cases. Stay tuned to the Deltarune topic as we get closer to its release.