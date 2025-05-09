New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Searching for Room #46 in Blue Prince

Join us as we try to find the elusive 46th room in 2025 indie darling Blue Prince.
Asif Khan
2

Blue Prince is already sitting on many people's GOTY lists, and we are all enjoying it here at Shacknews, but I still haven't found room #46. Join our livestream today as I dive deeper in the turducken of puzzle games. Win or lose, it should be fun for the viewers.

The stream will go live at 6 p.m. ET on the official Shacknews Twitch channel and a VOD will be uploaded to YouTube after I go offline. Stop by as you wind down your week.

Be sure to check out Ozzie Mejia's Blue Prince review to read more about what makes this game so darn special.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

