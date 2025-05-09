ShackStream: Searching for Room #46 in Blue Prince Join us as we try to find the elusive 46th room in 2025 indie darling Blue Prince.

Blue Prince is already sitting on many people's GOTY lists, and we are all enjoying it here at Shacknews, but I still haven't found room #46. Join our livestream today as I dive deeper in the turducken of puzzle games. Win or lose, it should be fun for the viewers.

The stream will go live at 6 p.m. ET on the official Shacknews Twitch channel and a VOD will be uploaded to YouTube after I go offline. Stop by as you wind down your week.

Be sure to check out Ozzie Mejia's Blue Prince review to read more about what makes this game so darn special.