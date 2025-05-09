Epic Games has officially submitted Fortnite to Apple for republishing on iOS Recent court rulings have opened the door for Fortnite to come back to iOS, but whether Apple lets it back in is another story.

With Apple currently reeling from a number of setbacks in court in relation to its alleged walled garden on iOS, Epic Games is making its play to finally get Fortnite back onto Apple’s iOS App Store in official capacity. The group has announced that it has formally submitted a new entry of Fortnite for Apple’s App Store in the United States.

Epic Games announced its submission of Fortnite for Apple’s approval on iOS in the US on social media this week. Epic Games is most certainly taking advantage of recent setbacks to Apple in court, in which it was determined that Apple representative had lied in court under oath in regards to an injunction forbidding apple from barring third-party payment apps with various fees. Other rulings opened the door for Epic Games to be able to put Fortnite back on iOS via the Epic Gmaes Store, as has occurred in Europe.

We’ve submitted Fortnite to Apple for review so we can launch on the App Store in the U.S. — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 9, 2025

With how Epic Games has acted around Apple in regards to various legal proceedings, it seems almost certain that the Fortnite dev might be attempting to goad Apple into further action against it. Tim Sweeney has made no bones about the fact that he finds Apple’s alleged monopoly on the mobile app distribution space unfavorable and unfair to any but the biggest players. It has led to Epic Games investing a wealth of money into its Store app to circumvent Apple and its rules, which have seen the two come to blows in court in the past.

Either way, the ball is now in Apple’s court. Whether it allows Fortnite back into iOS or not will be interesting to see, and is likely to spur any further legal action between the two. Stay tuned to the Apple VS. Epic Games topic as we watch for further updates.