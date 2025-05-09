How to get the Gryphon Combat Sparrow - Destiny 2 Destiny 2's much-loved Sparrow transport just got a serious upgrade.

Far be it for me to complain, but I never really liked having to hop off my Sparrow in Destiny 2 to deal with some pesky enemies messing up my nice, clean patrol areas. The good news is that the Gryphon Combat Sparrow cuts out the need to do silly things like stand around and shoot enemies, thanks to some rather nice guns that come attached to it.

How to get the Gryphon Combat Sparrow

Source: Shacknews

The Gryphon Combat Sparrow is a reward from the Heavy Metal event that has just begun in Destiny 2. You can unlock the vehicle by completing Heavy Metal challenges and hitting Rank 15 in the event, which involves some relaxed PvP between teams in Brigs and Drake tanks. When you log in, go to the Tower and speak with Shaxx. He will give you an introductory mission to the Heavy Metal event and also access to your "Event Home", which are the new event tracking system replacing Cards from here on out.

Source: Shacknews

After that, go to the main Director, then the Quests tab, and you will see the Event Home. Click on that to see all the challenges and rewards. You get the Gryphon after hitting Rank 15 in the event, which lasts for one week. There is a faster way to get it, however, as you can buy an event rank for 100 Silver. So, if you are willing to pay 1500 Silver, you can speed your way to the Gryphon by spending some cash.

As for how the Gryphon handles, it's definitely a bit chunkier to drive than the average Sparrow. The main selling point is the weapons, it has to be said. It has a shotgun that will do decent damage at close range, enough to remove any red bars, and it also has a lock on missile pod that will do damage over time after hitting multiple enemies, making it a fun option. It's not a game-changer, but it is definitely a fun addition to the game and a great reward for an event like this.

If you need more help with anything in the game, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.