Dead by Daylight director on Hellraiser content removal: 'Forever contracts don't exist' Even so, Behaviour has successfully ensured so far that no collab content can be taken away from players after they've bought it.

Earlier this year, a terrible thing happened for Behaviour Interactive: The Hellraiser license came to an end and the Dead by Daylight content related to it was removed from sale in the game. This was the second time this has happened, and it was after Game Director and Director of Partnerships Mathieu Cote vowed not to let it happen again if he could help it. Unfortunately, it licensing of IP continues to be a difficult ocean to navigate and Cote ultimately shared that there is simply no such thing as a “forever contract” in these situatiuons.

Cote spoke to the matter of the Hellraiser content leaving Dead by Daylight in a recent interview speaking to the wins and challenges of the last nine years since Dead by Daylight came out. Inevitably, the subject of Hellraiser content, which left the in-game stores in April, came up:

The world of licenses is exceedingly complex. It is very difficult to navigate. It’s full of different people who have different versions of every license… especially [with] American licenses… There’s a lot of pitfalls and difficulties and things that can arise.

Cote also points out that generally speaking, there aren’t many occasions where a license agreement truly lasts forever:

There is not a lawyer alive that likes to see the word ‘forever’ in a contract. That’s just not a thing… Forever contracts just don’t exist.

And so it seems that regardless of how iron clad a deal Behaviour makes with collaborators, the team is still beholden to licensing agreements that may expire. Even so, Cote has made sure that one thing will never be taken away from Dead by Daylight players after a collaboration has happened and the content is in:

The one thing that we always put in [the deals], and that you can take to the bank, is that if you buy content in Dead by Daylight, you continue to own it. We will not remove it from your hands once you’ve purchased it. The opportunity to purchase is the thing that is in question.

And so, it at least sounds like Behaviour is doing all it can to make sure the content it brings to players works as much in their favor as it can. Be sure to check out the other content reveals this week, including the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration.