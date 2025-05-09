Dead by Daylight devs on the game's 9th anniversary & what's next Dead by Daylight is one of the rare live service games to last to nearly a decade, and we spoke to the devs what made the last nine years work so well.

Nine years is a ton of time for any live-service game to be around, but Dead by Daylight has continued to flourish with new content, updates of old content, and exciting collaborations with some of the most interesting horror franchises in history. There’s a lot behind Behaviour Interactive, but there’s still plenty more to come as well, and we spoke to Game Director and Director of Partnerships Mathieu Cote and Killer Designer Jay Guzzo about both the past and the future.

Cote and Guzzo fondly reflected on the amount of things that have changed for Dead by Daylight since the beginning. Cote muses about how they were at PAX East with their three killers and handful of survivors at the beginning, and now they’re back with a game that has spanned numerous franchises and is about to add Five Nights at Freddy’s to that list with new content this summer.

The duo also spoke a bit about how things have changed with licensing and the Hellraiser content leaving the game. When the Stranger Things content was temporarily removed from Dead by Daylight, Cote took it very personally and Behaviour took steps to attempt to ensure that wouldn't happen again. Unfortunately, the Hellraiser content was another situation of complicated licensing rights and out of Behaviour’s hands by the time things were settled.

There is still a lot to look forward to between collaborations and original content, so be sure to follow our Dead by Daylight topic for more news and coverage of the game.