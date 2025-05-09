Dead by Daylight Five Nights at Freddy's crossover coming summer 2025 Springtrap will enter the world of Dead by Daylight as a new killer while we get to run around a new map featuring Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

As if announcing its own original content this season wasn’t enough, Behaviour Interactive has revealed a bombshell collaboration for Dead by Daylight. The team joined up with Scott Cawthon and his studio to bring a Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration to Dead by Daylight. It includes Springtrap as a new killer, and a new map featuring Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza will join the rotation.

Behaviour Interactive teased the details of the Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration with Dead by Daylight in a livestream broadcast celebrating the game’s 9-year anniversary. This summer 2025, the new content will launch, featuring Springtrap as a new killer. Moreover, the new Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza map will give us a new environment full of FNaF easter eggs to discover.

Dead by Daylight: Five Nights at Freddy's. Summer 2025. pic.twitter.com/0WhuwApA4K — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 9, 2025

This is the latest and, arguably, the greatest of the reveals for Dead by Daylight’s anniversary content. Dead by Daylight has been a menagerie of crossover content in the horror genre for years and Five Nights at Freddy’s has been drawing tons of support from fans for years. That’s probably why Five Nights at Freddy’s was one of the most requested collaborations remaining, according to Behaviour Interactive.

