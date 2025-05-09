Killing Floor 3 gets July 2025 release date Tripwire Interactive has set a new date for the latest sequel in its Zed-slaying series.

After a bit of a delay and some extra months of polish, Tripwire Interactive is finally ready to commit to a new release date for Killing Floor 3. The group announced that the game is now set for a global launch in July 2025.

Tripwire Interactive announced the new release date for Killing Floor 3 in a press release this week. Killing Floor 3 will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 24, 2025.

New improvements across the board are coming as Killing Floor 3 targets a July 2025 release date.

Killing Floor 3 was originally slated to release back in March 2025. However, following feedback from a playtest, Tripwire came away feeling the game wasn’t as ready as the team wanted it to be and delayed Killing Floor 3’s launch to polish up the game based on player critique, as shared in the release:

Since the delay, the studio has shared updates directly with fans showing progress in everything from design, artwork, UI and animations. Additional development updates will be shared via the game’s official forums and social channels, further demonstrating the team’s commitment to evaluating player feedback and being transparent with their progress.

With the new release date set, we'll be looking forward to Killing Floor 3's launch this summer.