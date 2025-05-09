New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Killing Floor 3 gets July 2025 release date

Tripwire Interactive has set a new date for the latest sequel in its Zed-slaying series.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Tripwire Interactive
1

After a bit of a delay and some extra months of polish, Tripwire Interactive is finally ready to commit to a new release date for Killing Floor 3. The group announced that the game is now set for a global launch in July 2025.

Tripwire Interactive announced the new release date for Killing Floor 3 in a press release this week. Killing Floor 3 will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 24, 2025.

Zeds running through sewers in Killing Floor 3
New improvements across the board are coming as Killing Floor 3 targets a July 2025 release date.
Source: Tripwire Interactive

Killing Floor 3 was originally slated to release back in March 2025. However, following feedback from a playtest, Tripwire came away feeling the game wasn’t as ready as the team wanted it to be and delayed Killing Floor 3’s launch to polish up the game based on player critique, as shared in the release:

With the new release date set, we’ll be looking forward to Killing Floor 3’s launch this summer. Stay tuned to the Killing Floor 3 topic for more updates and news.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

