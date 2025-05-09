Killing Floor 3 gets July 2025 release date
Tripwire Interactive has set a new date for the latest sequel in its Zed-slaying series.
After a bit of a delay and some extra months of polish, Tripwire Interactive is finally ready to commit to a new release date for Killing Floor 3. The group announced that the game is now set for a global launch in July 2025.
Tripwire Interactive announced the new release date for Killing Floor 3 in a press release this week. Killing Floor 3 will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 24, 2025.
Killing Floor 3 was originally slated to release back in March 2025. However, following feedback from a playtest, Tripwire came away feeling the game wasn’t as ready as the team wanted it to be and delayed Killing Floor 3’s launch to polish up the game based on player critique, as shared in the release:
With the new release date set, we’ll be looking forward to Killing Floor 3’s launch this summer. Stay tuned to the Killing Floor 3 topic for more updates and news.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Killing Floor 3 gets July 2025 release date