How to get Aya and Regal Aya in Warframe Are you in the mood to buy yourself something nice in Warframe? Regal Aya might be what you are looking for.

While it is possible to farm almost everything in Warframe for free, sometimes you want to skip all the work and just grab something nice. That is where Aya and Regal Aya come in, two currencies that allow you to bypass work and get your hands on a select set of Prime items.

How to get Regal Aya

Regal Aya is an in-game currency that can be purchased for real-world cash. This is the currency that you use to purchase Prime items that become available during Prime Resurgence events. Prime Resurgence is a rotating group of Prime Warframes and weapons that can be purchased from Varzia at Maroo's Bazaar on Mars.

You can purchase Regal Aya from the official Warframe website. Remember, Regal Aya allows you to trade the tokens for the finished Warframe. There is no Relic opening or time spent making it in the Foundry, so if you value time over money, it's a reasonable way to go.

How to get Aya

Aya is a little different in that you don't need to buy it. You can find this resource in locations where Void Relics usually drop as well as from Bounties and purchased Relic Packs that you can get for Standing from the Syndicates. That essentially means you have a chance to get some Aya from the vast majority of reward sources in the game, as the end of any mission rotation can drop it.

Once again, you can bring this to Varzia at Maroo's Bazaar, but you will be able to trade it for Relics, which you can open in Void Missions. These Relics will contain parts of the Prime Resurgence Warframes, so it involves a bit more work to get what you need.

There is a range of other things you can buy with Regal Aya and Aya, such as cosmetics, armor pieces, weapon skins, and the like, so it's worth checking in at the start of each Prime Resurgence to see if there is anything you are interested in.

