Dead by Daylight devs talk Five Nights at Freddy's crossover The most important thing for the developer was that the fans of DbD and FNAF were thrilled with the results.

Dead by Daylight has had some high profile crossovers in the past, but the Five Nights at Freddy’s one hits different for anyone that has existed online. Lovingly known as FNAF, the series shook fans for its horror elements, but then players dug deeper and found rich secrets and lore. We recently got to chat with a couple of developers at Behaviour Interactive about this Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover, what it’s like working with Scott Cawthon, and the legacy of the games.

Behaviour Interactive’s Mathieu Cote, the Head of Partnerships, and Jay Guzzo, the Killer Designer, at sat down with Greg Burke to discuss this rather special crossover. As you might have guessed, crossovers are a special thing for both parties that are coming to the table. “Collaborations are always exceedingly confidential,” Cote say. “It’s very delicate to talk about them.” Cote goes on to say that the most important thing with the collaboration was that the Dead by Daylight and FNAF fans were both thrilled with the result.

Guzzo spoke about what it was like melding the two different games together. Dead by Daylight is not afraid to show gore and is the more adult experience. Five Nights and Freddy’s, on the other hand, is dripping with horror but essentially no blood. Guzzo had to step back and look at the experience of the games and think about the perspective of not just the killer but the unnamed survivor. “It’s DbD by way of FNAF,” Guzzo teases.

Cote and Guzzo also spoke about their decision to bring Springtrap to Dead by Daylight instead of the other horrific characters in FNAF. Want to know their answer? You'll have to watch the interview to find out!