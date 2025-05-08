Evening Reading - May 8, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 adds a lot, but never forgets the fundamentals
- Bam Margera has officially been confirmed for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
- EVO Japan 2025: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
- Palworld removes its monster glider mechanics in concession to Nintendo
- Nintendo (NTDOY) forecasts 63.1% FY26 sales growth but only 7.6% net profit increase due to tariffs
- The Midnight Walk review: Let your light shine
- Nintendo (NTDOY) expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 console units in FY26
- Get to know the characters in GTA 6
- Nintendo (NTDOY) forecasts Switch 1 to surpass DS lifetime sales within the next year
- Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 8 hotfix
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 - Bam Margera Skater Reveal and Behind the Scenes Trailer #THPSFest #THPS #Gaming pic.twitter.com/x9jgp5GMgI— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 9, 2025
Happy birthday, Iyo Sky!
I am having a wonderful day!!— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) May 8, 2025
Thank you guys!🥰✨✨ pic.twitter.com/VHAweGQYRJ
Hope it was a great day, champ.
Charlie Booker weighs in on Balatro
Extremely based Charlie Brooker @charltonbrooker on Balatro @BalatroGame— kijingu 🎮 (@kijingu) May 8, 2025
Creator of Black Mirror, Philomena Cunk, Screenwipe. pic.twitter.com/OHoMhpfH5j
A Balatro x Black Mirror crossover would be cool.
iPod creator and Nest founder Tony Fadell breaks down the difference between working at Apple vs. Google
Tony Fadell (iPod creator) on the culture clash between Apple and Google— Startup Archive (@StartupArchive_) May 7, 2025
“At Apple, you couldn’t hide. If you were hiding, someone would say, ‘What the [expletive]? Why aren’t you doing the thing we need?’ Everyone was critical.”
When Tony sold his company Nest to Google for… pic.twitter.com/08NJs9cSCI
I guess I won't SM Virus about my new tech startup...
This is one of the coolest custom GameCube controllers ever made
Mario sunshine commission just in time for summer ☀️⛱️🕶️ pic.twitter.com/AyNRf4BH8v— Mauve | COMMS OPEN (@MauvesResinLab) May 7, 2025
I don't need it... I need it...
Funny Video? In this economy?
A comedian asked an audience member to come up on stage and tell a joke.— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) May 6, 2025
This is so funny. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qJe6yC15X8
"Green! Green!" got me.
Techno cardio
Hard techno continues to gain popularity.
George Lucas on the path of The Chosen One in the first six Star Wars movies
I am not sure if I have the energy to rewatch all six movies, but I can dig what George is putting down here.
It doesn't matter what The Rock thinks!
Foley is still God.
