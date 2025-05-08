Evening Reading - May 8, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy birthday, Iyo Sky!

I am having a wonderful day!!

Thank you guys!🥰✨✨ pic.twitter.com/VHAweGQYRJ — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) May 8, 2025

Hope it was a great day, champ.

Charlie Booker weighs in on Balatro

Extremely based Charlie Brooker @charltonbrooker on Balatro @BalatroGame



Creator of Black Mirror, Philomena Cunk, Screenwipe. pic.twitter.com/OHoMhpfH5j — kijingu 🎮 (@kijingu) May 8, 2025

A Balatro x Black Mirror crossover would be cool.

iPod creator and Nest founder Tony Fadell breaks down the difference between working at Apple vs. Google

Tony Fadell (iPod creator) on the culture clash between Apple and Google



“At Apple, you couldn’t hide. If you were hiding, someone would say, ‘What the [expletive]? Why aren’t you doing the thing we need?’ Everyone was critical.”



When Tony sold his company Nest to Google for… pic.twitter.com/08NJs9cSCI — Startup Archive (@StartupArchive_) May 7, 2025

I guess I won't SM Virus about my new tech startup...

This is one of the coolest custom GameCube controllers ever made

Mario sunshine commission just in time for summer ☀️⛱️🕶️ pic.twitter.com/AyNRf4BH8v — Mauve | COMMS OPEN (@MauvesResinLab) May 7, 2025

I don't need it... I need it...

Funny Video? In this economy?

A comedian asked an audience member to come up on stage and tell a joke.



This is so funny. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qJe6yC15X8 — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) May 6, 2025

"Green! Green!" got me.

Techno cardio

Hard techno continues to gain popularity.

George Lucas on the path of The Chosen One in the first six Star Wars movies

I am not sure if I have the energy to rewatch all six movies, but I can dig what George is putting down here.

It doesn't matter what The Rock thinks!

Foley is still God.

Evening Reading for May 8, 2025.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.