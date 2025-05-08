New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - May 8, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy birthday, Iyo Sky!

Hope it was a great day, champ.

Charlie Booker weighs in on Balatro

A Balatro x Black Mirror crossover would be cool. 

iPod creator and Nest founder Tony Fadell breaks down the difference between working at Apple vs. Google

I guess I won't SM Virus about my new tech startup...

This is one of the coolest custom GameCube controllers ever made

I don't need it... I need it...

Funny Video? In this economy?

"Green! Green!" got me.

Techno cardio

Hard techno continues to gain popularity.

George Lucas on the path of The Chosen One in the first six Star Wars movies

I am not sure if I have the energy to rewatch all six movies, but I can dig what George is putting down here.

It doesn't matter what The Rock thinks!

Foley is still God.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 8, 2025. Please consider checking out our first web-based game Bubbletron to support our broader Shacknews efforts.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola