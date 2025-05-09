Weekend Console Download Deals for May 9: PlayStation Plus users get Balatro

There aren't a lot of deals that stand out this weekend in the console space. So this weekend's feature is aimed at the PlayStation Plus user. Take a look at the new freebies that have come down the pipe. Yes, that is Balatro among them. Be sure to pick it up and marvel at the best decision you'll make this week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Next Level Savings
- MLB The Show 25 Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Rise of the Ronin - $39.89 (43% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $29.99 (70% off)
- Warframe: 1999 Complete Collection - $43.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension - $37.49 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $6.99 (80% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Next Level Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- ARK: Survival Ascended - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Balatro - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 1+2 - $39.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Activision Blizzard Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Activision Blizzard Sale.
- Mafia: Definitive Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Mafia 2: Definitive Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mafia 3: Definitive Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $9.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $34.99 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (Classic) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $9.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Atari Studios Publisher Sale
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Edition Digital Expanded Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Breakout Beyond - $11.99 (20% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe - $19.99 (50% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic - $18.74 (25% off)
- Yars Rising - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $24.49 (30% off)
- I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream - $7.99 (20% off)
- Killing Time: Resurrected - $16.24 (35% off)
- PowerSlave Exhumed - $6.99 (65% off)
- Shadow Man Remastered - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Turok Trilogy Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Bread & Fred - $8.99 (40% off)
- Surgeon Simulator CPR - $2.59 (80% off)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service - $2.99 (80% off)
- Atari Flashback Classics - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tempest 4000 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- PO'ed Definitive Edition - $10.99 (45% off)
- Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Strife Veteran Edition - $2.99 (70% off)
- Akka Arrh - $5.99 (70% off)
- Asteroids Recharged - $3.49 (65% off)
- Centipede Recharged - $3.49 (65% off)
- NeoSprint - $14.99 (40% off)
- Bubsy: Paws on Fire! - $4.99 (80% off)
- Lunar Lander Beyond - $16.49 (45% off)
- qomp2 - $10.99 (45% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- 30XX - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $3.99 (80% off)
