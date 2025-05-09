Weekend PC Download Deals for May 9: Sus

The big seasonal sales appear to over, so it's probably safe to go back to doing some much-needed tasks. But wait! Your friends have become infected and are out to chase you! That's one of the ideas behind the new Among Us 3D, from the folks at Schell Games, which released this week on PC. Whether you have a VR headset or are experiencing it the classic way, it's a new way to enjoy Innersloth's classic. And guess what! It's on sale this weekend!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Bethesda Bundle and select between The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within 2, Rage 2, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Rage, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Quake 4. Get 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $15. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAY15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive The Thaumarturge: Deluxe Edition, Amnesia: The Bunker, Evil West, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Doom 64 and Doom 3. Pay $12 or more to also receive Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Doom + Doom 2, DOOM, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Pay $28 or more to also receive DOOM VFR, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus and DOOM Eternal (w/Year One Pass). These activate on Steam. VR headsets are required for DOOM VFR and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.

Pay $10 or more to get Vampire Survivors, Picayune Dreams, Genome Guardian, Atomicrops, The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Patch Quest, AK-xolotl: Together, Genesis Survivors, and Survivors of the Dawn. These activate on Steam.

Pay $3 or more to get X-COM: UFO Defense, X-COM: Terror From the Deep, X-COM: Apocalypse, X-COM: Interceptor, and X-COM: Enforcer. Pay $7 or more to also receive XCOM: Enemy Unknown (w/Slingshot Pack), XCOM: Enemy Within, and The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. Pay $10 or more to also receive XCOM 2 (w/War of the Chosen expansion, Anarchy's Children, Resistance Warrior Pack, Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift, and Tactical Legacy Pack DLCs) and XCOM: Chimera Squad. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition, Frostpunk, PlateUp!, and Transport Fever. Pay $13 or more to also receive Farm Manager 2021 (w/Agrotourism DLC), Espresso Tycoon, and Mad Games Tycoon 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Isle of Sky, Agricola: All Creatures Big & Small, Splendor (w/The Trading Posts, The Strongholds, and The Cities DLC packs), Innchanted, Amberial Dreams, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, and Blood Rage Digital Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive three Blood Rage DLC packs, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition (w/two DLC packs), Caracassonne: Tiles & Tactics (w/five DLC packs), Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace, and Terraforming Mars (w/three DLC packs). Pay $20 or more to also receive Survival Fountain of Youth (w/two DLC packs). These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft

Use the coupon code LEGEND to get $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

