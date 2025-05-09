Weekend PC Download Deals for May 9: Sus

The big seasonal sales appear to over, so it's probably safe to go back to doing some much-needed tasks. But wait! Your friends have become infected and are out to chase you! That's one of the ideas behind the new Among Us 3D, from the folks at Schell Games, which released this week on PC. Whether you have a VR headset or are experiencing it the classic way, it's a new way to enjoy Innersloth's classic. And guess what! It's on sale this weekend!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: The War Within - $29.99 (40% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Deadtime Defenders - FREE until 5/15
- Touch Type Tale - FREE until 5/15
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Fashion Police Squad - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Gloomhaven - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/18)
- Troublemaker - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/25)
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $7.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Bethesda Bundle and select between The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within 2, Rage 2, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Rage, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Quake 4. Get 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $15. These activate on Steam.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $13.74 (73% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $24.74 (45% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $5.69 (72% off)
Gamebillet
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.95 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $41.29 (31% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.59 (67% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $38.19 (55% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.89 (55% off)
- After Us [Steam] - $10.50 (65% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass [Steam] - $27.00 (73% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $35.90 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection [Steam] - $31.31 (48% off)
- Resident Evil Remake Trilogy [Steam] - $44.54 (51% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (49% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $20.33 (66% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $15.49 (56% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $8.75 (78% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $14.75 (63% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Silent Hill 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- God's Trigger - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/14)
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Berserk Boy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- The Last Spell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Thief Gold - (Must claim before 5/28)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/30)
- Wild Country - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 (80% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $3.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Alan Wake - $2.99 (80% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Blade Runner - $6.49 (35% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAY15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $14.88 (57% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $18.20 (54% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $27.30 (54% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive The Thaumarturge: Deluxe Edition, Amnesia: The Bunker, Evil West, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Doom 64 and Doom 3. Pay $12 or more to also receive Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Doom + Doom 2, DOOM, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Pay $28 or more to also receive DOOM VFR, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus and DOOM Eternal (w/Year One Pass). These activate on Steam. VR headsets are required for DOOM VFR and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.
Pay $10 or more to get Vampire Survivors, Picayune Dreams, Genome Guardian, Atomicrops, The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Patch Quest, AK-xolotl: Together, Genesis Survivors, and Survivors of the Dawn. These activate on Steam.
Pay $3 or more to get X-COM: UFO Defense, X-COM: Terror From the Deep, X-COM: Apocalypse, X-COM: Interceptor, and X-COM: Enforcer. Pay $7 or more to also receive XCOM: Enemy Unknown (w/Slingshot Pack), XCOM: Enemy Within, and The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. Pay $10 or more to also receive XCOM 2 (w/War of the Chosen expansion, Anarchy's Children, Resistance Warrior Pack, Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift, and Tactical Legacy Pack DLCs) and XCOM: Chimera Squad. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition, Frostpunk, PlateUp!, and Transport Fever. Pay $13 or more to also receive Farm Manager 2021 (w/Agrotourism DLC), Espresso Tycoon, and Mad Games Tycoon 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Isle of Sky, Agricola: All Creatures Big & Small, Splendor (w/The Trading Posts, The Strongholds, and The Cities DLC packs), Innchanted, Amberial Dreams, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, and Blood Rage Digital Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive three Blood Rage DLC packs, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition (w/two DLC packs), Caracassonne: Tiles & Tactics (w/five DLC packs), Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace, and Terraforming Mars (w/three DLC packs). Pay $20 or more to also receive Survival Fountain of Youth (w/two DLC packs). These activate on Steam.
- WWE 2K25 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- PGA 2K25 [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Timberborn [Steam Early Access] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.99 (90% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $8.24 (67% off)
Ubisoft
Use the coupon code LEGEND to get $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Legendary Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.10 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $21.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- Among Us 3D - $7.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $14.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $29.24 (35% off)
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $7.99 (80% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $32.49 (35% off)
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension - $37.49 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - $59.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $29.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken - $20.99 (70% off)
- Live A Live - $19.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.36 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Golden Week Sale.
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts Publisher Sale.
- Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $8.99 (70% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Animal Well - $18.74 (25% off)
- Little Kitty, Big City - $14.99 (40% off)
- Timberborn [Steam Early Access] - $24.49 (30% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.19 (43% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $29.69 (67% off)
- V Rising - $17.49 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hell Let Loose Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- 1000xRESIST - $14.99 (25% off)
- Haven - $9.99 (60% off)
- Sable - $8.74 (65% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
