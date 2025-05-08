New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate release date & start time

The new Destiny 2 raid will launch extremely close to the release of Edge of Fate.
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is a new saga for players to experience, and all new sagas need to have new raids. Bungie has revealed the Edge of Fate raid release date, and it is unbelievably close to the launch of the new expansion.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate raid start date

Three guardians standing heroically

Source: Bungie

The Edge of Fate raid will release on Saturday, July 19, 2025. This is just four days after the release of the expansion on July 15. This does not give players a lot of time to prepare. As for the start time, that has yet to be announced, however, Bungie has typically released the raids at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, so anticipate a similar starting point.

It’s been about one year since Destiny 2 received its last raid in the form of Salvation’s Edge. This was a brutal experience for all players attempting the Day One raid, and even for those coming in after the fact to try and take down the Witness. Whether this new raid has the same level of challenge remains to be seen.

The Edge of Fate raid Power limit

The Power limit for the Edge of Fate raid is currently unknown. Bungie will likely be changing some element of the Power chase in Destiny 2, so the numbers we have now probably won’t be those we have on July 15.

Before the Edge of Fate raid launches, make sure you do everything you can to prepare for the arrival of the new expansion. Finish off those season passes, collect the Exotics tied to missions, and otherwise familiarize yourself with our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

