Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate pre-order & Collector's Edition guide A new adventure awaits players in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate and pre-orders for the beginning of this new saga are now available.

Bungie has unveiled Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate and pre-orders for this next saga are now live. Players that want to dive in and experience the Year of Prophecy, the first step in the Fate Saga, can do so by picking up one of the available editions.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate pre-order

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is scheduled to release on July 15, 2025. This marks the first expansion in the Year of Prophecy and the first step in the multi-year Fate Saga. Below are the different editions of the Edge of Fate expansion. Head to the Buy: Year of Prophecy page on Bungie.net to pick your platform and version.

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order



The basic edition, Edge of Fate, is a good starting point for new players or those that aren’t sure whether they want to play for the entire year. This will grant you access to the new raid, which is launching shortly after the Edge of Fate arrives.

The Edge of Fate Campaign

New Raid

1x Active Rewards Pass

Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)

Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)

Year of Prophecy Edition Pre-Order



The Year of Prophecy Edition is ideal for those that plan to stick around for the full year and experience everything on offer. This includes reward passes for each of the content drops (the expansions and the major updates).

The Edge of Fate and Renegades Campaigns

New Raid and Dungeon

1x Active Rewards Pass

3x Rewards Passes

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)

Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ship (available September 9, 2025)

Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (available September 9, 2025)

Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition Pre-Order



The Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition contains every previous reward as well as addition boons. This one will grant you instant access to New Land Beyond, a revival of the iconic No Land Beyond from Destiny. There are also some ornament sets and a bunch of resources included with this one.

The Edge of Fate and Renegades Campaigns

New Raid and Dungeon

1x Active Rewards Pass

3x Rewards Passes

Instant Unlock Exotic Sniper Rifle: New Land Beyond

New Land Beyond Ornament and Catalyst (available at launch of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate)

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)

Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ship (available September 9, 2025)

Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (available September 9, 2025)

Year of Prophecy Exotic Emote (instant unlock)

Year of Prophecy Exotic Sparrow (available July 15, 2025)

Dark Side Legends Bundle (3 full armor ornament sets, 1 for each class, instant unlock)

Secret Stash (1x Exotic Cosmetic, 1x Exotic Cipher, 2x Ascendant Alloys, 3x Ascendant Shards, delivered with each seasonal update)

Year of Prophecy Collector’s Edition



The Year of Prophecy Collector’s Edition comes with a few extra goodies that are not available in the other versions. However, this version does not include the expansion. You will need to purchase the expansion separately. In the May 8, 2025 TWID, Bungie notes that you can bundle this edition with a game code to receive the Ultimate Edition listed above. The Collector’s Edition contains the following:

1/8 scale statue of the three Guardian classes (Some assembly required)

A manila envelope with classified contents

A stranger’s metal badge, earned and treasured

Code for Exclusive Destiny 2 emblem ‘Paradoxical Impression’

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Original Soundtrack – Digital

Those are the four different editions for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. Remember that if you purchase the Collector’s Edition, you will need to buy the expansion separately. Be sure to stay tuned to our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information on this new saga.