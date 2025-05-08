Bam Margera has officially been confirmed for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 The former Viva La Bam and Jackass start was supposedly at risk of being left out until Hawk himself stepped in.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is fast approaching in July 2025, but tonight, Activision brought us a healthy dose of news and reveals about the game tonight as it ran the THPS Fest livestream presentation. One of the biggest confirms from that was none other than returning Jackass and Viva La Bam star, Bam Margera himself, who was officially confirmed for the game’s roster tonight.

Bam Margera made an appearance in the latest reveals for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 during the THPS Fest this evening. Bam Margera had previously been rumored to be removed from the game until a supposed intervention by Tony Hawk got Margera back into the mix. Even still, much of that was hearsay and Margera had yet to actually be confirmed until tonight. You can see the new gameplay with him below.

Margera’s near-absence from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was expected by some because of his troubled history with alcohol and other substances which saw him eventually fired from the set of the last Jackass film. It was questionable whether Activision would once again break bread with him, but it seems Hawk had the final say in the matter after all, and Margera himself was seen more actively lately, making appearances at Hawk’s personal skate park.

It's great to see Bam back in the game the way he should be, and we recently got to try Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, so be sure to check out our preview impressions