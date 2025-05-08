New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 THPS Fest livestream presentation here

Activision is set to show off new music, skaters, and more for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 and we have all the details on where and when to catch it here.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Activision
1

This evening, live from the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, California, Activision has plans to show off a big new look at Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 in what it’s calling THPS Fest. This even will feature a livestream that fans worldwide can watch, and you won’t want to miss the presentation if you’re exciting in the upcoming skateboarding game. Fortunately, we have all the details about it right here.

Watch the THPS Fest livestream presentation

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 THPS Fest livestream will go live at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it either on the Twitch channel for the game, or just below.

The slate for this evening is expected to show new skaters, and live performances by musicians and bands contributing music to the soundtrack. We’ll likely also see new peeks at levels, so it should be a very exciting display of all things THPS.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is slated for a July 2025 release. Stay tuned this evening and further on the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater topic for new news and updates, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola