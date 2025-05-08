Watch the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 THPS Fest livestream presentation here Activision is set to show off new music, skaters, and more for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 and we have all the details on where and when to catch it here.

This evening, live from the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, California, Activision has plans to show off a big new look at Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 in what it’s calling THPS Fest. This even will feature a livestream that fans worldwide can watch, and you won’t want to miss the presentation if you’re exciting in the upcoming skateboarding game. Fortunately, we have all the details about it right here.

Watch the THPS Fest livestream presentation

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 THPS Fest livestream will go live at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it either on the Twitch channel for the game, or just below.

The slate for this evening is expected to show new skaters, and live performances by musicians and bands contributing music to the soundtrack. We’ll likely also see new peeks at levels, so it should be a very exciting display of all things THPS.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is slated for a July 2025 release. Stay tuned this evening and further on the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater topic for new news and updates, right here at Shacknews.