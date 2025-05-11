Weekend Discussion - May 11, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

A puzzle of the year? That's a bold claim.

GMTK on: Blue Prince

The randomness of the roguelike certainly butts up against the puzzle element.

Australia voted last weekend, here's how that works

Preferential voting is the best.

Oblivion review from yesteryear

Such a great game. Have you been enjoying the remaster?

Who is Pope Leo XIV?

Seems like he's ruffled some feathers for being *checks notes* a nice guy?

Now this is a clickable title

Legal for one day?

Wii homebrew drama?

Buckle up!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.