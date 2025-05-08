Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 8 hotfix Here's what's new in the second Stadium hotfix.

The second Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes are in, as Blizzard pushed another hotfix live on May 8, 2025. There are fewer changes overall compared to the first hotfix, though high-performers such as Reinhardt and Zarya are getting reined in a little. Others, such as Moira, get a few buffs to help make alternative playstyles viable, while Lucio needed yet another round of nerfs to keep him from making his teams immortal.

We've rounded up all the latest Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes below. If you missed the first hotfix, head over to our summary of the May 1 patch.



Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 8 hotfix: All buffs and nerfs

D.Va

Poor D.Va. Her matrix might stop the likes of Cassidy and Ashe, but she struggles greatly with popular tank pick Zarya. Blizzard made a sweeping set of changes to her powers in a bid to help D.Va get back some of her tank-like qualities. Most of them center on lowering the mitigation requirements for her most useful powers, so you can use them without having to absorb high amounts of damage.

Countermeasures – Power

Decreased mitigation requirement to 100 (down from 150).

Mastermind's Mitigator – Rare Ability Hero Item

Decreased damage mitigation requirement to 200 (down from 300).

Stat Boost – Power

Increased Defense Matrix recovery rate to 125% (up from 100%).

Ultrawide Matrix – Power

Defense Matrix duration increased to 25% (up from 20%).

Multi-Task Mod – Epic Weapon Hero Item

Increased Weapon Power to 20% (up from 10%).

Singijeon's Pulse Plating – Epic Survival Hero Item

Increased Ultimate Charge gain to 10% (up from 5%).

Plot Armor – Rare Survival Hero Item

Damage reduced now gets counted as damage mitigated by Defense Matrix.

Junker Queen

Some of Junker Queen's most popular items are a little less effective now, at least in terms of how quickly they let her close the gap between the opposing team and you.

Booming Voice – Epic Ability Item

Reduced Ability Power to 15% (down from 25%).

Slicing Spree – Rare Hero Survival Item

Reduced Move Speed stat to 5% (down from 10%)

Reduced Move Speed while near an enemy with a Wound to 5% (down from 10%)

Increased Attack Speed while near an enemy with a Wound to 10% (up from 5%)

Reinhardt

Reinhardt escaped with just some cash reductions last time, but Blizzard said he needs to chill out a bit. The ease of playing as Reinhardt, plus his high power modifiers, were creating unfair scenarios for those playing against him.

Impact Burst – Power

Reduced bonus damage to 15% (down from 20%).

Smashing – Power

Reduced Move Speed per stack to 2% (down from 3%).

Zarya

Zarya's just too good in the hands of the right players, so Blizzard nerfed some of her more powerful abilities.

Lifelift – Power

Reduced Particle Barrier health scaling to 25% of your bonus Max Life (down from 50%).

Pre-Workout – Power

Reduced Lifesteal to 15% of your Energy (down from 20%).

Ashe

Ashe relies on good aim and timing, which makes her more challenging for newcomers compared to someone like Reaper or hitscan-enabled Soldier 76. Blizzard made these changes to help less experienced players get more out of Ashe and to balance her late-match performance.

Head Honcho - Power

Increased damage increase per unscoped shot landed to 5% (up from 3%).

B.O.B. Jr. - Power

Reduced Attack Speed reduction to 20% (down from 50%).

Infrared Lenses – Epic Ability Hero Item

Fixed an issue where the increased damage against Burning targets was only applying to The Viper and B.O.B. Now increases all damage dealt by Ashe to Burning targets.

Reduced increased damage to Burning targets to 20% (down from 25%)

Lucio

Lucio's healing is still just too potent for Blizzard's liking, so his most useful power – Crowd Pleaser – is getting a nerf. It's still a useful pick for his build, though, thanks to its emergency healing effect and the short cooldown on Lucio's ability that activates it. Blizzard also buffed Sonic Boom so more aggressive Lucio players can heal their allies while contributing to overall damage output.

Crowd Pleaser – Power

Healing reduced to 100% of Crossfade healing (down from 150%)

Let's Bounce – Power

Reduced Wall Slam damage to 25 (down from 40)

Reduced Knockback Increase to 25% (down from 30%)

Sonic Boom – Power

Increased Healing to 30% of damage dealt (up from 20%).

Fast Forward – Power

Increased damage increase to 30% (up from 25%).

#1 Single – Rare Ability Hero Item

Reduced Ability Power to 5% (down from 10%).

All Out Auditiva – Epic Ability Hero Item

Reduced Ability Power to 15% (down from 20%)

Reduced Amp It Up Duration to 25% (down from 33%)

Moira

Moira's changes are small, as Blizzard mostly just wants to bump up the efficacy of her less popular powers.

Precarious Potency – Power

Increased healing to 25% of Biotic Grasp's healing (up from 20%).

Destruction's Divide – Power

Increased Coalescence effectiveness when toggled to 30% (up from 25%).

General Items

Blizzard also nerfed a couple of overpowered items by taking out their additional effects and making them more niche.

Booster Jets – Epic Weapon Item

Reduced Move Speed when using an ability to 10% (down from 20%).

Nebula Conduit – Epic Survival Item

Reduced Weapon Power to 5% (down from 10%).

