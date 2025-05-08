EVO Japan 2025: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch Catch all of the times and details as players from around the world battle it out in Tokyo, Japan in the hottest fighting games.

It’s finally come time for one of the bigger fighting game events of the year with EVO Japan 2025. The EVO championship fighting group is taking the best current fighting games to the Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center in Japan to host a number of tournaments for players and pros across the world. It all happens this weekend, and we’ve got all the details on where and when you can watch it, and what’s on the line.

EVO Japan 2025 games, brackets, & where to watch

EVO Japan 2025 is set to take place from May 9 into May 11, 2025. The tournament can be watched on EVO’s Twitch and YouTube channels with the Twitch channel embedded just above. The games that will be played are as follows and you can click on any game to see its bracket on Start.gg:

EVO Japan 2025 schedule

As mentioned above, EVO Japan 2025 will run from May 9 into May 11, 2025. However, many of the starting pools will run simultaneously with only the finals running separately. If you want to plan carefully on what to watch and when, here’s the rundown of events day by day.

Day 1 (May 9, 2025)



EVO Japan Day 1 schedule

Source: EVO

Finals

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike @ 6 a.m. PT

Virtua Fighter 5: REVO @ 7 a.m. PT

Day 2 (May 10, 2025)

EVO Japan 2025 Day 2 schedule

Source: EVO

Finals

The King of Fighters XV @ 6 p.m. PT

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising @ 9 p.m. PT

Guilty Gear Strive @ 2 a.m. PT

Day 3 (May 11)

EVO Japan 2025 Day 3 schedule

Source: EVO

Finals

Tekken 8 @ 6 p.m. PT

Street Fighter 6 @ 9:30 p.m. PT

EVO Japan 2025 prize pools

Source: EVO

The prize pools for all games at EVO Japan 2025 were based on the number of registered players for each game, with payouts going to the Top 8 performers in every game, as shared by Liquidpedia. They are as follows:

Street Fighter 6

1st: $12,225.75

2nd: $4,890.30

3rd: $2,445.15

4th: $1,467.09

5th - 6th: $978.06

7th - 8th: $733.54

Tekken 8

1st: $9,566.58

2nd: $3,826.63

3rd: $1,913.32

4th: $1,147.99

5th - 6th: $765.33

7th - 8th: $573.99

Guilty Gear Strive

1st: $8,732.68

2nd: $3,493.07

3rd: $1,746.54

4th: $1,047.92

5th - 6th: $698.61

7th - 8th: $523.96

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

1st: $7,859.41

2nd: $3,143.76

3rd: $1,571.88

4th: $943.13

5th - 6th: $628.75

7th - 8th: $471.56

The King of Fighters 15

1st: $6,986.14

2nd: $2,794.46

3rd: $1,397.23

4th: $838.34

5th - 6th: $558.89

7th - 8th: $419.17

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

1st: $3,478.76

2nd: $1,391.50

3rd - 4th: $695.75

5th - 8th: $173.94

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO

1st: $3,478.76

2nd: $1,391.50

3rd - 4th: $695.75

5th - 8th: $173.94

That covers all the details of EVO Japan 2025. Stay tuned for more information and details on this and other fighting game tournaments as they drop, right here at Shacknews.