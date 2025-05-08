ShackStream: Making friends in Chernarus on an official DayZ server Jan and friends will try to make new friends in DayZ by actively seeking out encounters and interactions in Chernarus.

Tonight, Jan and his friends will visit Chernarus in an old-school, public, official DayZ server. The goal is to make friends, enemies, and interact with as many other players as possible. They may group up with randoms, enact justice in spawn towns, or get revenge against murderous plays taking advantage of freshies.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, tune in to see how the group fairs. Dusty, Bill, and TJ will join Jan and attempt to meet up to form a group. There are no guarantees, however, and it's entirely possible that Jan will just have to find some new friends.

