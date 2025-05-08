New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo (NTDOY) expects 45 million units in software sales for Switch 2 in FY26

Nintendo is betting on the Switch 2 moving a healthy amount of apps and experiences throughout the next fiscal year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

This week, Nintendo was one of the latest tech companies to share its financial health. The company put out its Q4 FY25 earnings results, and with them came some forecasts for the quarters ahead in its 2026 fiscal year. Notably, Nintendo is banking on software sales of over 45 million units for the Switch 2 throughout the coming fiscal year. It was a lofty goal that accompanied similarly high expectations for the console’s sales.

Nintendo shared these forecasts in its Q4 FY25 report posted on its investor relations website this week. Late in the report regarding Nintendo’s estimates for the coming year, it shared expectations of a final software sales unit number of at least 45 million by the end of FY26.

Nintendo (NTDOY) FY26 software forecasts for the Nintendo Switch 2.
NIntendo forecasts a software sales target of 45 million for the Switch 2 in FY26.
Source: Nintendo

This forecast boasts confidence shared in Nintendo’s expectations for how the Switch 2 will sell. On that metric, Nintendo estimated it will sell around 15 million consoles throughout FY26. Even so, the company still has some challenges to get around. It’s worth noting that while Nintendo expects major sales growth, it only expects a 7.6 percent net profit in FY26, for which it has called out Donald Trump’s tariffs and the economic chaos they have caused as a direct factor.

Nonetheless, Nintendo certainly isn’t fearing for a lack of demand on the Switch 2. As we watch to see how the sales play out on the upcoming console, stay tuned to the Switch 2 topic for more news and updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

