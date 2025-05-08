Palworld removes its monster glider mechanics in concession to Nintendo Instead of using a Pal to glide over the terrain, players will simply have a glider from now on.

A major update has come to Palworld almost entirely as a consequence of the ongoing legal battle between developer Pocketpair, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company. Recently, Pocketpair pushed an update to Palworld that took out ability to use Pal monsters to glide through the air from high place. Players will now have a glider to do this instead, taking the monster out of the equation, except for passive stat boosts.

Pocketpair announced this change, the reasoning, and how it will affect Palworld in a post on the game’s social media this week. Pocketpair makes no qualms about putting the blame on the litigation against it, citing it as the primary reason for the change, and how it affect’s Palworld’s quality:

From this patch onward, gliding will be performed using a glider rather than with Pals. Pals in the player's team will still provide passive buffs to gliding, but players will now need to have a glider in their inventory in order to glide.



We understand that this will be disappointing for many, just as it is for us, but we hope our fans understand that these changes are necessary in order to prevent further disruptions to the development of Palworld.

[Regarding the lawsuit, changes to Palworld and the future]



We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for the continued support of our fans over the past few months. We apologize for not being able to share as much information as we would like, but we trust… — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) May 8, 2025

Pocketpair also reiterates that back in November 2024, it was forced to get rid of mechanics in which players threw ball objects to summon their monsters. Afterwards, bringing out monsters simply summoned them to players’ sides. This was also a direct result of the court battle with Nintendo.

With Pocketpair having to make these concessions to keep Palworld alive, it remains to be seen if it will hold up in its court battles with Nintendo. Throughout the process, Nintendo has asserted that Palworld infringed on several of its copyrights. Pocketpair has argued against the broadness and timing of filing on Nintendo’s patents, but if these changes are any indication, the developer may not be getting the results it hoped for in court.

As this latest change goes into effect in Palworld, stay tuned to the Pocketpair topic for more updates on the game and legal battle.