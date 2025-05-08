New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to investigate the Canons in Fortnite - Leia Organa story quest

Help her, player one; you're her only hope.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

Leia is in need of help this week in Fortnite, which means that it's up to us to save the day. This quest can be a little tricky, so this guide will walk you through it step by step because it's not always clear where you need to go.

Where to find investigate the canons for Leia in Fortnite

Where to investigate the canons in Fortnite
Source: Shacknews

You will need to make your way to the some fallen AT-AT walkers in the snowy area to the southeast of Brutal Boxcars. There are two lying here, one on its belly and the other on its side near some stands and tables. Jump up on the side of the one lying on its side and make your way toward the tail end.

Hotwiring the canon in Fortnite
Source: Shacknews

Here, you will find some sparking wires that you can interact with. This will allow you to hotwire the cannon, and it will blast a hole in the side of the mountain directly ahead of you, giving you access to a secret cave. Go inside, and you will discover all manner of chests. Break the large wooden box to find a secret Gnome. If you have been playing for long enough to remember the Gnome Vs. Bear Wars, that is.

The Secret Cache and the Imperial Console

The Secret Cache and Imperial Console in Fortnite
Source: Shacknews

Inside the secret cache, you will find an Imperial Console on the right side of the cave. Just interact with it and you'll then be able to take the information back to Leia Organa. You can find her to the south of Magic Mosses, so just go an interact with her to give her the data. 

Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola