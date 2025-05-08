Where to investigate the Canons in Fortnite - Leia Organa story quest Help her, player one; you're her only hope.

Leia is in need of help this week in Fortnite, which means that it's up to us to save the day. This quest can be a little tricky, so this guide will walk you through it step by step because it's not always clear where you need to go.

Where to find investigate the canons for Leia in Fortnite

You will need to make your way to the some fallen AT-AT walkers in the snowy area to the southeast of Brutal Boxcars. There are two lying here, one on its belly and the other on its side near some stands and tables. Jump up on the side of the one lying on its side and make your way toward the tail end.

Here, you will find some sparking wires that you can interact with. This will allow you to hotwire the cannon, and it will blast a hole in the side of the mountain directly ahead of you, giving you access to a secret cave. Go inside, and you will discover all manner of chests. Break the large wooden box to find a secret Gnome. If you have been playing for long enough to remember the Gnome Vs. Bear Wars, that is.

The Secret Cache and the Imperial Console

Inside the secret cache, you will find an Imperial Console on the right side of the cave. Just interact with it and you'll then be able to take the information back to Leia Organa. You can find her to the south of Magic Mosses, so just go an interact with her to give her the data.

