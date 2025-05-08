Mafia: The Old Country gets August 2025 release date A new trailer for the game also showed off new gameplay and developer commentary on the game.

angar 13 and 2K have been hard at work on bringing their next game, Mafia: The Old Country, to fans, and it appears we won’t be waiting much longer to explore its open world crime drama narrative. Today, the developer and publisher released a new trailer, showing off new gameplay in the game, as well as some dev insight on how The Old Country is shaping up. However, we also learned that the release date is now set for August 2025.

The new trailer for Mafia: The Old Country was posted on the Mafia franchise YouTube channel this week. It was there we learned that the release date of the game is now set for August 8, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We also got a deeper look at main character Enzo Favara and his journey into organized crime, as well as what kind of open world Hangar 13 is building this time around with Unreal Engine 5 acting as the foundation of the game.

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country on Aug 8, 2025.



Mafia: The Old Country was first revealed to us at Gamescom 2024. It’s been quite a quick journey from then to a release date, set only a year later in August 2025. That said, it appears so far that Mafia: The Old Country will be a cutting edge game for Hangar 13 if all goes well.

With the release date set for the game, stay tuned to the Mafia: The Old Country topic for more updates and news as it drops.