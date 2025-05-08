Nintendo (NTDOY) expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 console units in FY26 The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to do big numbers over its first year of release.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is releasing in June and Nintendo anticipates the console will sell at least 15 million units in its 2026 fiscal year.

Nintendo (NTDOY) released its earnings reports on May 7, 2025. Within its Q4 FY25 report, Nintendo offered a projection of how many Nintendo Switch 2 consoles it anticipates it will sell. The Big N is estimating it will sell 15 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles over the console’s first full year.

To put that into perspective, the original Nintendo Switch sold 14.86 million units over its first 12 months, according to Video Game Sales Wiki. Despite the tariffs, cost of living, increased cost of the hardware, and the novelty of the Switch no longer being something new, Nintendo expects the Switch 2 to sell like hotcakes.

It’s important to note that these sales estimates are based on the current U.S. tariffs rates. Nintendo outlines this in its Consolidated Financial Forecast. “For the purposes of the financial forecast and hardware and software unit sales forecast for the next fiscal year, U.S. tariff rates effective on April 10, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time, are maintained throughout the fiscal year.” Any changes to the tariffs could see a change in Nintendo’s forecast come Q1 FY26.

Nintendo’s estimates seem to be reflected in the real-world, with the Nintendo Switch 2 selling out quickly once pre-orders were made available. The popularity of the Switch 2 has people wondering whether NTDOY stick is still a buy ahead of the console’s launch. Shacknews CEO Asif Khan addressed the question in a segment of Game Trader Live. Be sure to check out our NTDOY page for more information on how Nintendo performed.