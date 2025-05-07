New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Check out 70 new Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots

Rockstar Games has dropped dozens of new images of GTA 6 showcasing the characters and world players will explore in 2026.
Sam Chandler
Rockstar Games
1

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games of all time and Rockstar has whetted the appetite of gamers by releasing a ton of images. These new screenshots give players a detailed look at the characters and environments of Leonida and an insight into the sort of lifestyle on offer. Come and take a look at 70 new screenshots from GTA 6.

70 new GTA 6 screenshots

There is a lot to unpack in all of these images. There are several new characters you will get to know as well as new locations to explore as you play through Grand Theft Auto 6.

Bikers riding down a street

Source: Rockstar Games
Looking at an industrial area at nighttime

Source: Rockstar Games
Two bikers hugging

Source: Rockstar Games
Fields on fire as the sun sits low on the horizon

Source: Rockstar Games
A man gets his car washed

Source: Rockstar Games
Boobie Ike sitting holding money

Source: Rockstar Games
Boobie outside a Jack of Hearts

Source: Rockstar Games
Boobie inside a club, strippers in the background

Source: Rockstar Games
Boobie enjoying the company of strippers

Source: Rockstar Games
Brian in a car with Jason

Source: Rockstar Games
Brian having a beer at a bar

Source: Rockstar Games
Brian holding drugs pointing at a pilot

Source: Rockstar Games
Brian hands over a gun

Source: Rockstar Games
Cal Hampton posing at mini golf

Source: Rockstar Games
Cal playing pool at a bar

Source: Rockstar Games
Cal floating in a pool drinking beer

Source: Rockstar Games
Cal and Jason walking with duffel bags

Source: Rockstar Games
DreQuan standing with some friends in a club

Source: Rockstar Games
DreQuan hanging out at a poolside bar

Source: Rockstar Games
DreQuan in a club

Source: Rockstar Games
DreQuan in a soundbooth at a club

Source: Rockstar Games
Hunters on an airboat

Source: Rockstar Games
Restaurants and bars on a pier in the Grassrivers

Source: Rockstar Games
People on an airboat hunting alligators

Source: Rockstar Games
A police chase through the swamps in Grassrivers

Source: Rockstar Games
Jason Duval on a motorcycle

Source: Rockstar Games
Jason sitting in a pickup truck

Source: Rockstar Games
Jason fishing with Cal

Source: Rockstar Games
Jason using a phone on the sidewalk

Source: Rockstar Games
Jason aiming down the sights of an assault rifle

Source: Rockstar Games
Jason drinks a beer in a bar, two men approach with violent intent

Source: Rockstar Games
A plane flies over a wide shot of the Leonida Keys

Source: Rockstar Games
An iguana crosses the road as a lady on a mobilty scooter rides past groups of people

Source: Rockstar Games
The Rusty Anchor bar with people enjoy themselves

Source: Rockstar Games
SCUBA divers swim with a turtle and fish

Source: Rockstar Games
A boat party with people drinking and sunbathing

Source: Rockstar Games
Lucia Caminos punches a boxing bag

Source: Rockstar Games
Lucia relaxes at the pool's edge with a cocktail

Source: Rockstar Games
Lucia sits on a motorcycle outside of a bar

Source: Rockstar Games
Lucia waits behind a closed door as a man sneaks in

Source: Rockstar Games
Lucia in prison garb, wrists cuffed

Source: Rockstar Games
Lucia at a club

Source: Rockstar Games
A group of people ride dirtbikes and quadbikes through the mud

Source: Rockstar Games
A helicopter flies over Mount Kalaga National Park

Source: Rockstar Games
Two hunters walk through the National Park

Source: Rockstar Games
A road winds between the rocky cliffs of Mount Kalaga

Source: Rockstar Games
A cougar hunts deer by a stream

Source: Rockstar Games
Someone kayaks through the river under a railway bridge

Source: Rockstar Games
A motel at Port Gellhorn

Source: Rockstar Games
Two cannabis farmers inside a grow house

Source: Rockstar Games
Someone buys blue pills through their car window

Source: Rockstar Games
The Delights cabaret club in Port Gellhorn

Source: Rockstar Games
A couple flirt at a campfire party

Source: Rockstar Games
Raul on a phone call

Source: Rockstar Games
Raul drives a car while holding a gun, a bag of cash beside him

Source: Rockstar Games
Raul stands on the deck of a large boat

Source: Rockstar Games
Raul in a fancy jacket walking down the street

Source: Rockstar Games
Real Dimez in a recording booth

Source: Rockstar Games
Real dances on the hood of a car

Source: Rockstar Games
Real driving a vehicle

Source: Rockstar Games
Real in a recording booth with another singer

Source: Rockstar Games
A plane flies over the sign for Vice City

Source: Rockstar Games
A couple stands on a balcony overlooking the beach

Source: Rockstar Games
A wide shot of Vice City, people play basketball, cops arrest people, birds fly in the sky

Source: Rockstar Games
Two men show off their grills and jewelry

Source: Rockstar Games
An old man checks out a lady sunbathing topless

Source: Rockstar Games
Police officers arrest women dancing on their cruiser

Source: Rockstar Games
Strippers dance around a pole, someone is making it rain

Source: Rockstar Games
A nighttime aerial shot of Vice City

Source: Rockstar Games
People on dirt bikes ride through a street, a man sits next to his dog

Source: Rockstar Games

There is so much packed into every single one of these screenshots. Have you noticed any cool details? Let us know what you’ve spotted in the Chatty thread below! Take a look at our GTA 6 page for more information about Rockstar Games' upcoming title.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

