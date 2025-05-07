Evening Reading - May 7, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

A cinematic end to a permadeath run

This... this is what it's all about.

Kitty luck

Let your cat do your pulls, folks.

Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner last night

TYRESE HALIBURTON WINS GAME 2 FOR THE PACERS



WHAT. A. WILD. PLAY.

Just absurd. Dude is an a heater right now.

How casions catch cheaters

I don't know anything about gambling, but I loved listening to this guy talk about it.

Marvel Rivals summer skins are on the way

Beach, Summer, And Always Battle Ready!



"You like the new outfit? I know everyone else is getting all gussied up for the Gala tonight, but I think hitting the beach is more my style."



The sun-kissed coast never looked as good as Squirrel Girl's Sunshine Squirrel…

And so it begins...

Gronk could have been a Raven

I'd like to visit this timeline.

