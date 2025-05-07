New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 7, 2025

It's Nighttime in America, which means time for another Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A cinematic end to a permadeath run

This... this is what it's all about.

Kitty luck

Let your cat do your pulls, folks.

Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner last night

Just absurd. Dude is an a heater right now.

How casions catch cheaters

I don't know anything about gambling, but I loved listening to this guy talk about it.

Marvel Rivals summer skins are on the way

And so it begins...

Gronk could have been a Raven

I'd like to visit this timeline.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russel, and David Harbour in the movie Thunderbolts, standing in the street and looking up at something off screen.

Source: Marvel Studios

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day.

