Evening Reading - May 7, 2025

A cinematic end to a permadeath run
May 7, 2025
This... this is what it's all about.
Kitty luck
May 7, 2025
Let your cat do your pulls, folks.
Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner last night
TYRESE HALIBURTON WINS GAME 2 FOR THE PACERS 😱🤯— NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2025
WHAT. A. WILD. PLAY. pic.twitter.com/rFsjZmtrBz
Just absurd. Dude is an a heater right now.
How casions catch cheaters
I don't know anything about gambling, but I loved listening to this guy talk about it.
Marvel Rivals summer skins are on the way
🏄♀️ Beach, Summer, And Always Battle Ready! 🐿️— Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) May 7, 2025
"You like the new outfit? I know everyone else is getting all gussied up for the Gala tonight, but I think hitting the beach is more my style."
The sun-kissed coast never looked as good as Squirrel Girl’s Sunshine Squirrel… pic.twitter.com/swmSNVJYKR
And so it begins...
Gronk could have been a Raven
What… pic.twitter.com/e6DfuufNwu— Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) May 7, 2025
I'd like to visit this timeline.
