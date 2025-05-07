ARM issues Q1 FY26 revenue and EPS guidance below analyst estimates Like many other companies, ARM is playing cautious when it comes to the fiscal quarter ahead.

ARM released its Q4 2025 and FY25 earnings results this week, and with it came the newest look at the health of the company, as well as how it feels about the times ahead. Unfortunately, like many tech and gaming companies reporting this season, ARM’s guidance for the next quarter was cautious, coming in underneath what Wall Street analysts were hoping to see in both revenue and EPS estimates.

ARM released its Q1 FY26 guidance in its FY25 and Q4 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website. For the coming quarter, ARM put its sales estimates at a median of $1.05 billion. That was a bit less than even the $1.09 billion expected by analysts. And earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations didn’t come out much better. The high end of the expectation was set at $0.38 per share versus the $0.42 expected.

ARM Holdings Guidance for Q1 FY26, showing a range of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion, and an EPS of $0.30 to $0.38 per share.

Source: ARM Holdings

ARM Holdings is far from alone in its caution this season. It’s the latest of many tech companies that have issued a lower-than-expected guidance or caution regarding current economic turmoil due in major part to the Trump administrations disruptive tariffs. AMD outright cited the tariffs as cause for concern in the quarters ahead in its Q1 2025 earnings results, and Electronic Arts also issued lower-than-expected guidance this week as it heads into its next fiscal year.

With ARM joining others in their concern of the fiscal quarters ahead, it will remain to be seen how the global economic situation continues to play out. Stay tuned to the earnings topic for more reporting and fiscal results as they drop.