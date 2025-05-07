New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ARM Q4 FY25 earnings results beat analysts' EPS and revenue expectations

ARM Holdings stock was down significantly in after-hours trading.
Markets have closed for the day, and ARM has shared its earnings report for the final quarter of its fiscal year. It was a beat on EPS and revenue expectations, but a low outlook for the coming months has ARM stock in a downward spiral.

ARM Holdings published its Q4 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. The company reported $1.24 billion in revenue, which just clears the expectation of $1.23 billion. ARM’s EPS was $0.55/share, which beats the expectation of $0.53. However, ARM fell short of the whisper number, which was $0.57.

ARM's stock chart on May 7, 2025.

Despite the mostly positive results, ARM Holdings stock was down in after-hours trading. It was valued as low as $112.80 after ending the day at $124.21. This is likely because ARM’s guidance for the upcoming quarter was lower than expected.

ARM is among several tech companies reporting earnings this week. Stick with us on Shacknews for more financial news as it relates to tech and gaming.

