GTA 6's new trailer was captured entirely on a PS5 Rockstar says the trailer included a mix of gameplay and cutscenes.

The second trailer for GTA 6 took the internet by storm when Rockstar Games released it yesterday. As fans continue to speculate about the game’s fidelity and how it’ll perform on modern consoles, the developer is setting the record straight. The new trailer for GTA 6 was captured entirely on a PS5 console, and there were even bits of gameplay thrown in there.

Rockstar Games posted on X this afternoon to make the clarification about the GTA 6 trailer. “Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5,” the studio wrote. The end of the trailer says it was captured on PS5, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating if the entire thing could have possibly been running on Sony’s console. Some wondered if it was captured on the mighty PS5 Pro, but it looks like Rockstar was using a base model of the console.



Rockstar Games went on to say that the trailer is “comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes.” The trailer shows off a good deal of action, including robberies, driving, and a whole lot of partying.

The visuals in GTA 6 are clearly aiming to set a new bar for quality in AAA gaming, and we’ll see if it sticks the landing when it arrives on May 26, 2026.