GTA 6's new trailer was captured entirely on a PS5

Rockstar says the trailer included a mix of gameplay and cutscenes.
Donovan Erskine
Take-Two Interactive
The second trailer for GTA 6 took the internet by storm when Rockstar Games released it yesterday. As fans continue to speculate about the game’s fidelity and how it’ll perform on modern consoles, the developer is setting the record straight. The new trailer for GTA 6 was captured entirely on a PS5 console, and there were even bits of gameplay thrown in there.

Rockstar Games posted on X this afternoon to make the clarification about the GTA 6 trailer. “Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5,” the studio wrote. The end of the trailer says it was captured on PS5, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating if the entire thing could have possibly been running on Sony’s console. Some wondered if it was captured on the mighty PS5 Pro, but it looks like Rockstar was using a base model of the console.

Lucia in a pool, with a drink on the ground beside her.

Source: Take-Two Interactive

Rockstar Games went on to say that the trailer is “comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes.” The trailer shows off a good deal of action, including robberies, driving, and a whole lot of partying.

The visuals in GTA 6 are clearly aiming to set a new bar for quality in AAA gaming, and we’ll see if it sticks the landing when it arrives on May 26, 2026.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

