Apple files to appeal ruling that it must allow 3rd-party payment methods on iOS A US judge recently ordered Apple to allow third party payment methods in iOS apps, opening the door for Epic Games Store on Apple devices.

Earlier this year, Apple faced a defeat in court when a US Judge determined that representatives of the company had lied under oath in regards to an injunction on implementing fees on third-party payment methods for apps on iOS. That ruling came with a new court order that was to bar Apple from disallowing third-party app payment methods from then on. Apple has now filed an appeal against that ruling, aiming to keep control of third-party payments in its iOS ecosystem.

Apple’s appeal was filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Northern California, as spotted by The Verge. The appeal aims to turn back the ruling made by Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers in April 2025. Under Rogers’ ruling, groups like Epic Games (which it has been in court with over these topics frequently) would be able to launch an app version of the Epic Games Store on iOS, which would then allow for Fortnite to come back to the platform in the US.

By challenging Apple on its third-party payment control, Epic has been able to launch the Epic Games Store in some regions, and relaunch Fortnite on iOS by extension.

Source: Epic Games

Obviously, as far as Apple has come in court with Epic Games, conceding to anything that allows Epic to put Fortnite back on iOS after it was outright banned is something Apple likely doesn’t want to happen. Even so, it’s running out of ways to keep that from happening, as it has already been curtailed in Europe under the Digital Markets Act, which allowed EGS to launch there with Fortnite’s return.

Apple’s appeal in the United States courts looks set to drag the situation out even further, but it remains to be seen if a higher court will see the third-party payment ruling any differently. Stay tuned to the Apple vs Epic Games topic for more coverage and news as it drops.