Split Fiction has crossed 4 million copies sold

Hazelight Studios' previously announced its hit co-op platformer will also launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Hazelight Studios
1

Split Fiction continues to stay winning for Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts. The game has just crossed over 4 million units sold, making it safely one of Hazelight’s fastest selling games and boding well ahead of its upcoming release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

Hazelight Studios announced the 4 million unit sales milestone on its social media this week, thanking fans for their support in making Split Fiction a success:

We won’t spoil what that last line means. You just need to play the game. Trust us.

Either way, Split Fiction is on a solid pace to be Hazelight’s best game. It still has quite a road ahead of it to catch up to It Takes Two, which has sold over 20 million copies at this point. However, It Takes Two also came out in 2021 and has had years of time and praise to garner those sales. With Split Fiction just having launched this year, selling 4 million units in just a couple months is quite the start.

With Split Fiction headed for the Nintendo Switch 2’s library in June, that number is bound to grow as well. As we watch for further news, stay tuned to the Hazelight Studios topic for more updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

