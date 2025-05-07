Split Fiction has crossed 4 million copies sold Hazelight Studios' previously announced its hit co-op platformer will also launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

Split Fiction continues to stay winning for Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts. The game has just crossed over 4 million units sold, making it safely one of Hazelight’s fastest selling games and boding well ahead of its upcoming release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

Hazelight Studios announced the 4 million unit sales milestone on its social media this week, thanking fans for their support in making Split Fiction a success:

So many of you have picked up Split Fiction already, it’s amazing…



Seeing the fun you have with our game and the love you show for Mio, Zoe and each other warms our hearts here at Hazelight



And so many hot dogs made…

We won’t spoil what that last line means. You just need to play the game. Trust us.

4 MILLION SOLD!!!!

So many of you have picked up Split Fiction already, it’s amazing… 🤯



Seeing the fun you have with our game and the love you show for Mio, Zoe and each other warms our hearts here at Hazelight ❤️



And so many hot dogs made… 😨 pic.twitter.com/IgByYHDAnz — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) May 6, 2025

Either way, Split Fiction is on a solid pace to be Hazelight’s best game. It still has quite a road ahead of it to catch up to It Takes Two, which has sold over 20 million copies at this point. However, It Takes Two also came out in 2021 and has had years of time and praise to garner those sales. With Split Fiction just having launched this year, selling 4 million units in just a couple months is quite the start.

With Split Fiction headed for the Nintendo Switch 2’s library in June, that number is bound to grow as well. As we watch for further news, stay tuned to the Hazelight Studios topic for more updates.