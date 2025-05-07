New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation Studios announce teamLFG, formed from devs at Bungie

The team is breaking off from Bungie with talent from across the industry, and its first project will be a 'team-based action game.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via teamLFG
1

PlayStation Studios has announced a new group under its umbrella this week in the form of teamLFG. The team was originally formed out of Bungie devs within the larger studio, but has since gathered talent from other stretches of the gaming industry and is now set to venture on its own under the PlayStation Studios umbrella. TeamLFG has also announced that its first project will be a team-based action game.

We are a team composed not just of industry veterans who have shipped titles like Destiny, Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, and Rec Room, but also industry newcomers with fresh creative perspectives and skills. We are passionate about exceptional action-based gameplay, moment-to-moment game feel, and richly social virtual worlds.

As for what teamLFG will be doing first, the team intends to use its chops in multiplayer gaming to create a new team-based title inspired by a number of genres:

It will likely be a bit before we get to see what teamLFG’s working on, but stay tuned here at Shacknews and keep it locked on the PlayStation Studios topic as we await the new studio’s first game reveal.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

