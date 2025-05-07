PlayStation Studios announce teamLFG, formed from devs at Bungie The team is breaking off from Bungie with talent from across the industry, and its first project will be a 'team-based action game.'

PlayStation Studios has announced a new group under its umbrella this week in the form of teamLFG. The team was originally formed out of Bungie devs within the larger studio, but has since gathered talent from other stretches of the gaming industry and is now set to venture on its own under the PlayStation Studios umbrella. TeamLFG has also announced that its first project will be a team-based action game.

PlayStation Studios announced teamLFG and let the group introduce itself in PlayStation Blog post this week. Based in Bellevue, Washington, the team has brought together both veteran and newcomer talent to engage in this latest initiative:

We are a team composed not just of industry veterans who have shipped titles like Destiny, Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, and Rec Room, but also industry newcomers with fresh creative perspectives and skills. We are passionate about exceptional action-based gameplay, moment-to-moment game feel, and richly social virtual worlds.

As for what teamLFG will be doing first, the team intends to use its chops in multiplayer gaming to create a new team-based title inspired by a number of genres:

Our first game is a team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games. Players will inhabit a lighthearted, comedic world set in brand-new, mythic, science-fantasy universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.

It will likely be a bit before we get to see what teamLFG’s working on, but stay tuned here at Shacknews and keep it locked on the PlayStation Studios topic as we await the new studio’s first game reveal.