Shack Together 062 - GTA VI Trailer, GTA Trivia, EA and AMD Earnings, feat. TJ Denzer

Welcome to episode 62 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest TJ Denzer to break down the newly released GTA VI trailer and discuss its May 2026 delay announcement. Our game segment features "GTA Which?", testing our knowledge of Grand Theft Auto series firsts, from GTA III's groundbreaking 3D world to GTA V's character-switching mechanics.

Major announcements dominate today's news, including Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate's July 2025 release date and Gears of War: Reloaded coming in August 2025. Meanwhile, the industry sees significant financial developments with EA's strong Q4 bookings and AMD facing $1.5 billion in revenue impacts due to chip sale restrictions.

In Story Time, we explore The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered's review and discuss GameStop Canada's acquisition by Stephan Tetrault. Electronic Arts and AMD's earnings reports reveal interesting trends in gaming industry financials, with EA spending $2.5 billion on share buybacks in FY25. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together