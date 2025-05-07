Get to know the characters in GTA 6

GTA 6 will arrive next year, bringing with it what appears to be one of the most detailed and expansive open worlds to date. While the setting has always been an important aspect of the series, adding tremendous amounts of fun to the proceedings, it has often been the characters that make Grand Theft Auto such a legendary series.

The new entry appears to be no different and has all manner of interesting people we will need to get to know if we want to rise to the top of the criminal underworld.

GTA 6 Characters

Jason Duvall

Jason Duvall is one of our main protagonists, and he has always been at least a little outside the law. In search of an easy life, he grew up in less-than-ideal circumstances, surrounded by criminal elements, crooks, and grifters. Time in the army didn't do anything to blunt his criminal leanings, and if anything, it just gave him the skills to survive if things went south. After getting out, Jason finds himself in the Keys, working for local drug runners. It's hard to ignore the bright lights of Vice City, however, and it might be time to change his tactics and stop being a middleman. He and Lucia make a good team, but he isn't planning on any Bonny and Clyde moments here.

Lucia Caminos

Lucia is a fighter, literally. Taught to throw hands by her father, it got her in a little more trouble than she could handle. Time in Leonida Penitentiary was giving her nothing but time to think and stare at the walls until a stroke of luck got her out. Lucia learned her lessons, although not the ones you'd expect. Just be smarter, play it cool, and hit people when nobody else is around to act as a witness. Lucia wants it all, not just for her but for her family. She remembers her mom having big ideas back in Liberty City, but Lucia knows talking about dreams never made them come through. It's time to take control. Jason could just be a perfect partner in crime and life.

Cal Hampton

Cal is a friend of Jason's and an associate of Brian Heder, the drug runner Jason works for. More than a little bit of a conspiracy theorist, Cal prefers to stay indoors when he can, listening to Coast Guard comms and checking out what is happening on the net. That's where you'll find the real truth, after all. Cal might just be right about a lot of stuff. The government doesn't care about the little guy, there might just be something in the water, and birds are not real.

Boobie Ike

Boobie started life on the streets, but unlike so many others, he made it to a different life. Yes, the future he built had criminal foundations, but in Vice City, that is just how things go; you play the hand you are dealt. Now he has real estate, a recording studio, and a strip club, all legitimate businesses bringing in real money. He hasn't wandered far from the streets, however, and still runs an empire that could land him in jail. Despite all that, Boobie longs for real, lasting, mainstream success, and he might just get it with Dre'Quan.

Dre'Quan Priest

More hustler than gangster, Dre'Quan knows what the streets can cost you, and he always wanted to do something different. Music is his real calling, and hooking up with Boobie Ike for some business is the smartest move he ever made. It gave him the platform he needed to sign an act like the Real Dimez to his record label, and between them all, they might just be able to hustle their way to some major success in Vice City.

Real Dimez

The Real Dimez are Bae-Luxe and Roxy, and they have been friends since the old days. Don't be fooled, though. They might be cool on the beat, but they are cold on the street. Lots of dealers out there lost their stash and their cash because they didn't bother to look further than their first impressions of these two. These girls are dangerous because danger sells. They own social media, using their street cred to gather up fans who want to see what happens next. They got close to the big time once, and now they are banking on Dre'Quan to get them there again.

Raul Bautista

Bank robbers fall into two categories. Those who really need to rob banks and those who really like to do it. Raul is the latter, a smooth, confident, and charming professional. He also has an eye for talent and is always looking for more people to teach his craft to. The downside is that he also loves the thrill and is happy to get reckless because he knows he can get out of almost any situation. The problem is that his crew doesn't always feel the same way and might be willing to take big steps for a quieter life.

Brian Heder

Brian is old school. He was around for the start of the drug boom and is still around now. He keeps himself removed from the product but makes sure he is first in line for the payoff. Brian seems to genuinely give a crap about Jason, potentially seeing his younger self in the wayward veteran.

