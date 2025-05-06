Evening Reading - May 6, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to May! We’re just on the cusp of summer, and with it comes the opening days of another intense season of video game coverage. We have a lot of fun things in store for the months ahead, but we have a lot of prep to do, too. As we get ready stay tuned for more right here at Shacknews, but for now, let’s bring another day of posting to a close. Here’s your latest Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Clair Obscur’s music is absolutely enchanting

I finally started Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 myself, and what beautiful and haunting music it has. I’m going to fall in love with this game.

Hey, it’s that guy

I know nothing about this guy but his name is funny #DrWho #MrRingADing pic.twitter.com/0Ioo3ZnvrT — XIN ᜐᜒᜈ᜔💰|| 🌥️ & 🎭 ‘s GF (@Katiexxore) May 6, 2025

I don’t want to know more about him. Mr. Dingaling will do.

Doom’s getting new big bads

The Komodo looks positively mean. Excited to fight it in Dark Ages.

Speaking of big and bad

Idk why I love this so much pic.twitter.com/j2uvtUBvWw — Monster Hunter Jhokes (@QuirklessStoner) May 6, 2025

The true-to-game monster roars over lighthearted music slays me. Carve me or return to camp.

And now, in more Man vs. Creature news…

Let’s say you got 100 average men. No weapons. No training. Just fear in their eyes and dad bods in their way.



Then you got ONE full-grown silverback gorilla—600 pounds of pure rage, muscle, and tree-rippin’ power.



Now here comes the math…



Outta those 100 men, maybe 25%… — Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) May 6, 2025

Big Poppa Pump himself has added Steiner Math™ to the 1 Gorilla vs. 100 Men argument.

Back from a trip, back on the grind!

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Take care of your Ronaldo, or I will.

And there you have it, Shackers. It's been an eventful May 6, but that's the end of this particular Evening Reading.

