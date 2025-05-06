New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 6, 2025

It's Nighttime in America, which means time for another Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers, to May! We’re just on the cusp of summer, and with it comes the opening days of another intense season of video game coverage. We have a lot of fun things in store for the months ahead, but we have a lot of prep to do, too. As we get ready stay tuned for more right here at Shacknews, but for now, let’s bring another day of posting to a close. Here’s your latest Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Clair Obscur’s music is absolutely enchanting

I finally started Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 myself, and what beautiful and haunting music it has. I’m going to fall in love with this game.

Hey, it’s that guy

I don’t want to know more about him. Mr. Dingaling will do.

Doom’s getting new big bads

The Komodo looks positively mean. Excited to fight it in Dark Ages.

Speaking of big and bad

The true-to-game monster roars over lighthearted music slays me. Carve me or return to camp.

And now, in more Man vs. Creature news…

Big Poppa Pump himself has added Steiner Math™ to the 1 Gorilla vs. 100 Men argument.

Back from a trip, back on the grind!

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Take care of your Ronaldo, or I will.

And there you have it, Shackers. It’s been an eventful May 6, but that’s the end of this particular Evening Reading. If you like checking out our coverage and everything we have to share, then consider supporting through Shacknews Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s a free app on Android and iOS where you can upload and vote on pet pics and pit your pets against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness. Finally, be sure to check out Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game where you can choose from a daily randomized set of prompts to come up with the ultimate trillion-dollar startup.

Bubbletron values a start-up for bite-sized stand-up comedy laser beams at $86,196,500,000
I'd like the jokes delivered with pinpoint accuracy, straight into my soul. Bubbletron isn't convinced.
Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for stopping by. Have a good night, Shackers. We’ll see you for more news coverage and stories in the morning.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

