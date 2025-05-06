Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 FY25 bookings beat analyst expectations EA closed its previous fiscal year on top of estimates, but its Q1 2026 guidance was still shy of Wall Street estimates.

As we continue through the latest earnings season, it was Electronic Arts up to bat today with its Q4 2025 and FY25 earnings results. The company looked good in its overall finish for the previous quarter, with its revenue (Bookings) coming in above analyst estimates. However, EA is playing it cautious as many are with its next fiscal quarter in the wake of global economic uncertainty. Guidance for Q1 2026 was less than analysts expected as EA prepares alongside many for what could be a tumultuous future in tech and gaming.

Electronic Arts posted its Q4 2025 earnings and FY25 results on its investor relations website this week. For Q4 2025, the company’s bookings came in at $1.80 billion. That was notably above expectations by analysts, which called for $1.56 billion. The company also put up an earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.98 per share. CEO Andrew Wilson specifically cited EA Sports FC and College Football as having contributed notably to its year’s bookings, which came out to $7.355 billion.

Electronic Art (EA) stock was down slightly in after-hours trading following the release of its Q4 2025 and FY25 results.

Electronic Arts’ guidance for FY26 and particularly Q1 2026 were where the company seemed to be a bit less sure of itself. For Q1 2026, EA posted expectations of $1.175 billion to $1.275 billion. Unfortunately, its best case scenario estimation was the Wall Street expectation for the quarter. Even so, its current guidance for its overall fiscal 2026 net bookings have been set at a range of $7.60 billion and $8 billion.

