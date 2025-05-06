Where does GTA 6 take place? It's a trip back to familiar territory for the biggest game on the planet.

GTA 6 is shaping up to be a genuine, certified gaming moment. It feels like many of those have come out of left field in recent years, but absolutely everyone is expecting Rockstar's next title to deliver something truly spectacular. So far, it seems to be shaping up to be an interesting blend of old and new, especially when it comes to the setting.

Where does GTA 6 take place?

Source: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 will be taking place in the fictional state of Leonida, which is based on Florida in the good old US of A. For those who have been playing the series for a while, this will include the famous Vice City, a version of Miami that has appeared in multiple GTA games and is one of the series' most iconic locations.

So far, it appears that the map for GTA 6 will play very similarly to GTA 5. There will be large expanses of open country to explore and enjoy, including what appears to be some very swampy areas, deserts, and grasslands. We have also seen an area that looks very similar to the Flordia Keys in the first trailer, so the map appears to be very expansive.

There have also been rumors that Leonida will also cover some potential areas that border Florida, such as Georgia, with early rumors about the game implying there would be more than one large city area to explore, although we cannot confirm the accuracy of such rumors at this point.

the game launches on May 26, 2026.