How Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Was Inspired By Sekiro An Expedition 33 producer spoke with us about how the turn-based game was inspired by a FromSoft title.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has taken the gaming world by storm since its release in late April. We actually had the chance to check the game out back in March at GDC, and spoke with one of its development leaders about how the game was inspired by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Francois Meurisse, producer on Expedition 33, spoke with us at GDC about his team’s inspirations. As for what aspect of Sekiro inspired Expedition 33, it was the parry system. It’s a staple of FromSoftware games and one of the most unique aspects of combat in Expedition 33.

For more insightful developer interviews, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.