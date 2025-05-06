New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Was Inspired By Sekiro

An Expedition 33 producer spoke with us about how the turn-based game was inspired by a FromSoft title.
Donovan Erskine
1

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has taken the gaming world by storm since its release in late April. We actually had the chance to check the game out back in March at GDC, and spoke with one of its development leaders about how the game was inspired by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Francois Meurisse, producer on Expedition 33, spoke with us at GDC about his team’s inspirations. As for what aspect of Sekiro inspired Expedition 33, it was the parry system. It’s a staple of FromSoftware games and one of the most unique aspects of combat in Expedition 33.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

