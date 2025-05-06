AMD Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations The company beat its major metrics versus Wall Street estimates, but shared concern about Donald Trump's tariffs in its cautionary statement.

This week, GPU and CPU tech company AMD announced the details of its latest fiscal quarter, and Q1 2025 looked fine for the company. However, it looks like AMD is also a bit nervous about what’s ahead, and for good reason. As uncertainty still looms about Donald Trump’s tariffs and their effect on the global economy, AMD included its concerns over these and other factors in its cautionary statement.

AMD shared its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. There, the company shared that its revenue was $7.4 billion. That was better than the $7.12 billion expected by Wall Street analysts. Moreover, the company came up with $0.96 per share on its earnings-per-share (EPS) metric. That came out above the $0.95 per share Whisper number and the $0.93 per share analyst estimate.

AMD stock was initially up on May 6, 2025, but dipped a bit in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025 earnings results.

While this all sounds like good news, it looks like AMD couldn’t be 100 percent positive about the times ahead, and some fresh factors are influencing its future success. One of those specifically listed in its Q1 2025 Cautionary Statement was tariffs:

Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures, and licensing requirements…

AMD also listed competitors Intel and NVIDIA as factors in its caution, but many are feeling the effects, or operating carefully around the chaos of current economic instability instigated by the Trump Administration. As we watch for more updates and details, stay tuned to the earnings topic here at Shacknews for further tech and game company fiscal reporting.