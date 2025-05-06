Electronic Arts (EA) spent $2.5 billion on share buybacks in FY25 EA increased its annual total of shares repurchased compared to 2024.

Electronic Arts’ has released its earnings report for Q4 2025, providing financial insight not only for the quarter, but the entire fiscal year. In providing its full-year numbers, Electronic Arts revealed that it has increased the amount it spends on share buybacks, spending a total of $2.5 billion.

Details surrounding EA’s stock buyback can be found in the Fiscal Year Financial Highlights section of its Q4 2025 earnings report. Here, the company confirms that it spent $2.5 billion in share repurchases in 2025, a sharp increase from the $1.3 billion spent in 2024.

It’s not rare for companies, especially ones as large as EA, to repurchase its own stock in order to raise its value and improve financial statements. In fact, EA stated its intention to spend $2.5 billion on stock buybacks at the end of the previous quarter.

You can get more insight from EA's latest quarter from the company's earnings call.