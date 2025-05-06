Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2025 earnings call here Hear what Andrew Wilson and others at EA have to say about the latest quarter and fiscal year.

EA’s latest fiscal quarter and year have come to a close. Soon, company leadership will assemble to discuss the results and answer questions during an earnings call. You can listen to EA’s Q4 2025 earnings call here.

EA’s Q4 2025 earnings call will take place today, May 6, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

