Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2025 earnings call here

Hear what Andrew Wilson and others at EA have to say about the latest quarter and fiscal year.
EA’s latest fiscal quarter and year have come to a close. Soon, company leadership will assemble to discuss the results and answer questions during an earnings call. You can listen to EA’s Q4 2025 earnings call here.

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2025 earnings call

EA’s Q4 2025 earnings call will take place today, May 6, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

