ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 575 Start your engines for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on The Stevetendo Show!

Start your engines as we’re getting back into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on The Stevetendo Show. Mario Kart World and the Nintendo Switch 2 will be here before you know it. It feels like the only way to give Mario Kart 8 Deluxe a proper send-off is by playing it on the show. It’s no surprise that I’m one of the better drivers on the Shacknews staff and probably the only staff member who isn’t sick of Mario Kart from our top 96-course list. I haven’t decided if we’re going to race random courses, race with friends of the show, or race with randoms online. You’ll have to swing by The Stevetendo Show to find out. This evening could also be a two-for-one night on The Stevetendo Show because Mario Kart could drive me insane and we have to switch to a new game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more races in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. I’ll try hard not to throw my controller across the room but no promises.

That's my Baby right there!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. A friendly reminder that there won't be a Stevetendo Show episode this Wednesday night. I'll be out of The Stevetendo Show command center and heading up to Boston for PAX East. The Stevetendo Show should be back to a regular schedule next week with a full week of new playthroughs.

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. I’ll have a lot to share from PAX East on The Stevetendo Show next week so make sure you pop into the shows to hear how the convention was. We might even grab some new games to play on The Stevetendo Show from PAX so stay tuned.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.